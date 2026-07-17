Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
15h

Thank you Thomas Massie!

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James Allin's avatar
James Allin
15h

Now he needs to make a fuss over the NDAA and the effort to put our military under the control of Israel.

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