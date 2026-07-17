Four hundred twenty votes in favor. Zero against. One member voting present because she’d already done half the work herself. That’s about as close to total agreement as Washington ever gets, and Thomas Massie is the reason it happened.

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Standing on the House floor, Massie laid out the stakes in a single sentence that should be obvious but somehow needed saying out loud. Transparency is essential to the operation of government, he said, and Americans have a right to know if their taxpayer dollars settled congressional sexual misconduct claims.

Congress technically banned taxpayer funded settlements for sexual harassment back in 2018, forcing members to pay out of their own pocket instead of the public’s. Sounds like a fix. Massie didn’t buy it. Even though we get an annual report now of which offices have paid out settlements, he explained, what I have discovered is that there have been no reports showing that any member of Congress has actually paid back that taxpayer money since the law changed.

Zero. Not one repayment logged since 2018.

Why does that number matter so much?

Because it means either every single member accused since then handled their own settlement quietly and correctly, which seems statistically improbable in an institution the size of Congress, or the reporting system built to catch these cases has a gap wide enough to drive a truck through. Massie suspected the latter, and rather than accept vague assurances, he forced the issue with a privileged resolution, a procedural tool that let him bypass leadership entirely and put the question directly to a floor vote.

The resolution he wrote didn’t leave much room for interpretation. It directs the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to produce a single consolidated list within sixty days, naming every member, delegate, or resident commissioner investigated for sexual harassment or abuse that resulted in a monetary settlement, along with the exact taxpayer dollar amount tied to each case.

That’s not a vague call for more openness. That’s a specific, enforceable deadline with real names and real numbers attached.

The timing wasn’t random either. The vote came just months after two sitting members, Democrat Eric Swalwell and Republican Tony Gonzales, both resigned following separate sexual misconduct scandals. Congress spent years treating this issue as something to manage quietly behind closed doors. Massie’s resolution treats it as something the public simply has a right to see, regardless of which party the offending member belongs to.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of even handed accountability voters keep saying they want and rarely get?

Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, who could have easily treated this as a redundant headache, backed it instead. Anything we can do to make sure that information is readily available, he said, we want to make that happen. Even Nancy Mace, the one member who voted present rather than yes, wasn’t objecting to the substance. She’d already forced similar records into public view earlier in the year through her own subpoena effort, and her only complaint was that Massie’s vote covered ground she considered already broken. Not a single member, from either party, stood up to argue the public didn’t deserve to know.

That’s the real headline buried under the vote total. When the choice was framed honestly, hide the names or release them, not one member of the House wanted to be on record voting for the cover-up option.

Massie has spent his career picking fights leadership would rather avoid, often at real political cost. This is exactly that instinct pointed at something everyone quietly agreed needed fixing but nobody wanted to be the one to force. He forced it anyway, and sixty days from now, Americans will finally get to see whose settlements their tax dollars actually paid for.