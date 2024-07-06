Get 30% off for 1 year

There have been many free speech violations since the 2020s, and sadly, taxpayers have been forced to fund some of these activities.

Many fact-checking organizations with strong political biases receive taxpayer-funded grants to help support their operations. These organizations have overstepped their power and used fact-checking as a pretext to trample on Americans’ rights and hide speech that is not politically convenient.

Major events such as the 2020 political elections and Covid have shown how these organizations can become increasingly corrupt and dominate the narrative around these events. It is crucial for politicians to push back and strip power away from these organizations, which use taxpayer funds to violate the First Amendment. If not, the past few years may just be the early innings of a much darker, dystopian phase for free speech.

Massie’s Efforts to Protect Free Online Speech



Thomas Massie recently announced his decision to sponsor a bill to eliminate taxpayer funding for online censorship.



Massie made the following statement about this bill he recently introduced last month.



“I’ve introduced HR 8519 to eliminate taxpayer funding of online censorship. The Twitter Files showed the government colludes with private companies and universities to violate the 1st Amendment. Congress must use the power of the purse to end this unconstitutional activity.”



This bill was much needed, as our government massively overstepped in 2021 by censoring views during Covid and silencing opposing political statements on social media platforms. Although many of these actions violated the 1st Amendment, politicians could not immediately strike them down. H.R. 8519 may help set a solid foundation to ensure politicians do not abuse their powers by colluding with tech and social media companies.

Overview of HR 8519

The title of H.R. 8519 is “To prohibit the obligation or expenditure of Federal Funds for disinformation research grants, and for other purposes.” Thomas Massie created this bill in May 2024, and there are currently 13 cosponsors. The bill has not been released to the public yet, so additional details are not available at the moment.



Many people have witnessed how many social media companies have censored political information under the guise of preventing the spread of misinformation. However, many of these censorship activities were politically biased, censoring opinions that the public later learned were actually correct.



What should make everyone even more furious is that some of these groups receive grants, which are taxpayer-funded. On a standalone basis, these censorship efforts are unconstitutional and go against the First Amendment. It is, therefore, even worse for taxpayers to be forced to foot the bill for some of these companies that may end up censoring their speech online.

Twitter Files

One of the most controversial pieces of information released on this topic was the Twitter Files.



Although the CIA is prohibited from spying on or running operations against American citizens, new data obtained from the Twitter files discovered that former CIA analysts aspired to take over parts of Twitter’s content management system. Although we are not fully aware of the extent of the CIA’s involvement, it is still very disturbing to witness these actions. Moreover, this could be a dangerous precedent if not halted, as it could also target other dominant social media companies or tech companies.

Massie recently addressed this issue and noted that Elon Musk was largely responsible for helping to reserve some of the speech censorship that is taking place. Moreover, he also mentioned how censored information is often an inconvenient truth that some politicians want to hide from the public.



“ If a Member of Congress's account can be censored on the pretext of combating 'misinformation', 'disinformation', or 'malinformation', it can be done to anyone's account. Rober F Kennedy Jr. was correct when he told me that the term 'malinformation' is used 'to describe information that Facebook and Twitter and the other social media sites understood was true that the White House and other federal agencies wanted to censor anyway for political reasons because it challenged official orthodoxies.”

The key problem is that fact-checkers have a political agenda and have often censored factually correct posts that challenge their authority. If our government and tech companies keep colluding, they can gain even more power to silence inconvenient truths and push their own narrative on the population.

Past Issues and Election Implications



Massie’s bill is a necessary response to the political corruption and censorship that have been escalating since 2020. We could be in for much darker times if our government does not push back against some of the liberty violations of this decade.



During the Covid pandemic, the Biden Administration censored information that was critical of the Covid vaccine and other measures taken during the pandemic. Much of the information that was labeled as disinformation, such as criticism of the vaccine’s effectiveness, ended up being correct. Many people were forced to take an unsuccessful and sometimes dangerous vaccine as a result of the Biden-issued vaccine mandates.

Moreover, there was a lot of censorship during the elections, many of which have impacted the public’s view of the 2020 elections. One of Donald Trump’s last tweets, before his account was deleted, called for law and order and condemned a violent response to the election results. However, his account was swiftly deleted because it was supposedly encouraging violence. This is one of many examples of the Orwellian nature of censorship and fact-checking.



With the approaching elections coming, it is imperative that social media companies allow free speech, especially since local courts have abused their power to launch political attacks against Donald Trump. Many of these online fact-checkers are politically biased, as they launch fake accusations against some politicians while overlooking the corruption of others. Notably, many of these same independent fact-checkers also labeled the news about Hunter Biden’s laptop as a conspiracy theory. This ruling came months before the election and likely significantly impacted some voter’s decisions.



It is very important for politicians to pass bills like this as swiftly as possible, as fact-checkers could continue to disrupt the free flow of news prior to the upcoming 2024 election. Moreover, the World Health Organization is still progressing with pandemic agreements following its disastrous performance in 2020. It is crucial that Americans have the right to free speech and the ability to openly criticize politicians, corporations, and elitist organizations that seek to strip power from the population under the pretext of health, environmental safety, or other political agendas.

Final thoughts





Overall, political corruption has been elevating following the 2020 elections and the coronavirus pandemic, so it is crucial to ensure our government does not infringe on free speech. Two key issues to monitor include the upcoming US elections and future public health events, as taxpayer-funded fact checkers have already labeled relevant opposition to these events as “misinformation”. It is crucial that people are free to criticize these organizations in the future, as this is an exercise of their First Amendment rights. Free speech can help prevent corruption and hold corrupt entities accountable.