

Some of the greatest free speech violations in the history of the United States occurred during the 2020s. While some violations were worse than others, the cumulative effect of these violations had a massive impact on the state of liberty in the United States. No free speech violation should be tolerated by the general population.

George Orwell said it best in this quote:

“Threats to freedom of speech, writing, and action, though often trivial in isolation, are cumulative in their effect and, unless checked, lead to a general disrespect for the rights of the citizen.”

The Biden administration and tech companies deceived and gaslit the public for many years and undermined the strength of the Constitution. Our government has only recently begun to truly reverse some of the damage from the Biden Administration, and it will take years to ensure that we can reclaim free speech.

Those who seek to destroy free speech have never been on the right side of history. These people are merely trying to hide their corruption, and have no issue trampling on your rights in this pursuit.





Make 1984 Fiction Again



The 2020s were the beginning of a corrupt Orwellian nightmare. Luckily, a small handful of libertarian-minded individuals brutally fought back against this tyranny, and the new administration will continue to fight to regain all of our lost ground.

Thomas Massie recently shared a post about how DOGE should go after the government for its Orwellian censorship campaign.

It's time to obliterate these forces in our government that censored and slandered those who dared to fight for our freedoms. They are leeches who are feeding on the US taxpayers.

During this interview, Massie outlined how it was unacceptable for the government to have taxpayer-funded grants that censored its citizens.

“I want to make a plea to the White House and anybody in the executive branch who’s listening or anybody at DOGE: You need to go after these Track F grants and defund anything that says mis, mis, or malinformation. Those are all, in my opinion, Orwellian terms. Also, we have an Omnibus coming up in March where I'm scared to death we’re going to refund all of these things. We’re basically going to feed the lice that were contracted in the last administration.”

2025 is not the time to celebrate. Members of the radical DNC are still hell-bent on pushing back against DOGE initiatives and trampling on free speech however they can.