What’s a nenard?

It’s someone that’s so grossly intellectually lacking, that they must be told in special terms that they’re retarded so that they can understand how lacking they truly are.

This is Representative Thomas Massie’s term for those who can’t think critically, take in the facts, and read the landscape. They follow politicians blindly, without ever questioning their asinine antics, the bribes and money laundering that happens in open view, and the gross mismanagement of people’s money, time, health, well-being, and Constitutional rights.

Massie in the Crosshairs of Social Media Influencers

Massie has been in the crosshairs of social media slanderers lately. But he doesn’t back down. While Catturd and DC Draino have massive followings on X, and often spout conservative ideas that even Massie himself would agree with, they also sometimes blatantly disregard the presence of mega PACTS and other foreign influences on the political puppets who largely occupy Congress, the Senate, and all three branches of the U.S. government. Laughably, even Wikipedia says that the U.S. scores 69 on a 0 to 100 scale rating corruption, calling the government “highly corrupt.” This corruption goes back to the British monarchy, from which we supposedly freed ourselves.

Massie Calls Out Obvious Foreign Influences in U.S. Politics

AIPAC, the American-Israel lobbying group that throws millions at political campaigns to help install individuals who will do their bidding, rather than represent the people of America, is constantly ignored by certain influencers. Massie is lambasted for calling out this very obvious conflict of interest that’s taken a deep hold of our government. Few, like Ian Caroll, are willing to call out the massive ascendancy of institutions like AIPAC and the influence of Israel on American politics, who recently got more than 6.5 million views calling out this obvious issue – one that Massie has been sounding alarms about for years.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Massie explained that almost every “elected” politician has an “AIPAC babysitter,” someone who is constantly advising them on how to vote, and what actions to take that are in alignment with AIPAC goals while swaying representatives from following their integrity or to vote for or shoot down bills that would protect and embolden Americans.

No other country has this amount of influence on the U.S. Not China. Not Russia. Not the Middle East. This one lobbyist group has a massive stranglehold on America. Yet, certain people on social media want to belittle and berate Massie for calling out unconstitutional influence.

Massie Steps Down from House Rules Committee After Refusing to Vote for Mike Johnson

Massie was so adamant about refusing to vote for Representative Mike Johnson as Speaker that he said, “You can pull all my fingernails out, I still won’t vote for him.” Massie believes that with Johnson as Speaker, American conservatives (and libertarians) would lose their razor-thin majority. Other conservatives don’t have faith in Johnson either, even though President Trump and Elon Musk both gave him their endorsement.

As a result of this, Massie volunteered to step down from a Rules Committee that influences how people vote on pending bills on the House floor.

Johnson also supported a bill that allowed massive surveillance of the American people and supported a bill that gave more than $95 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan while allowing people in the U.S. to suffer.

Massie’s actions are justified, since Mike Johnson has passed massive spending bills for Democrats in the past. One of Massie’s biggest issues as a libertarian is excessive and irreverent government spending. He has passed out real-time debt clocks and wears one on his lapel to call attention to the damage this spending does to the U.S. economy. He rightfully calls out both sides of the two-party system, stating that Democrats want to infinitely spend to support a welfare state, and the Republicans want to infinitely spend to fuel the military industrial racket.

It’s arguable after Biden sent billions to Ukraine during his presidency, that there’s a uni-party Deep State that wants to spend taxpayer money on infinite war, depopulation with vaccines, and saddling Americans with debt while spending us into oblivion on ridiculous things like scientific studies on monkeys that take cocaine, and trans parties in foreign nations. So really, Massie is just scratching the surface of truth while enduring incredible backlash from both sides of the fence.

Why Kill the Messenger?

Massie is one of the last unbiased voices we have to represent the true thoughts and goals of America. Why they want to kill the messenger is unclear, but it’s obvious that there’s a campaign to discredit him, shame him, and to take away the growing power that he represents as a true champion who wants nothing more than to Make America Great Again (MAGA).