Congressman Thomas Massie is shining the spotlight on the Secret Service for good reason. Thomas Crooks surmounted a building near former President Trump’s recent speech in Butler, Pennsylvania despite the fact that the Secret Service was aware of his presence.

Adding salt to the wound is the fact that government snipers were positioned inside the building from which Crooks attempted to assassinate the former President.

The Secret Service Fails to Fulfill Its Duty to Protect

The Secret Service is tasked with the responsibility of protecting the current President and former Presidents. The group of supposed elite marksmen and protectors failed to fulfill its duty to protect last week. Instead of taking down Crooks with a single clean shot, the Secret Service let the 20-year-old take aim at the former President.

The sequence of shots killed a firefighter, Corey Comperatore and wounded former President Trump. The shots were fired at the Butler Farm Show where Trump held a rally to support his Presidential campaign.

The shooter, a disgruntled nursing home worker, climbed a nearby building and rattled off shots in the direction of Trump. Though Trump’s ear was clipped by the fire, he survived.

Biden Responds to the Criticism of the Secret Service

Congressman Massie is justified in criticizing the Secret Service for its inaction. The protectors of the former President failed to eliminate the threat for more than two minutes after becoming aware of his presence. Though the Secret Service members were positioned on a sloped roof, they could have easily taken out the shooter before he had the opportunity to attempt to shoot the former President.

Biden responded to the incident by directing the Secret Service to perform an independent review of security flaws. The Director of the Secret Service, Kimbery Cheatle, is scheduled to publicly testify in front of the House of Oversight Committee this upcoming Monday.

Moreover, Massie supports the House Homeland Security Committee’s invitation extended toward Cheatle and Alejandro Mayorkas the Homeland Security Secretary. Chistopher Wray, the director of the FBI, has also been invited to testify.

Crooks was Allowed to Take Aim at Trump

Congressman Massie and others on the right wing have highlighted the fact that Crooks’ parents reported his deviance to local authorities. The shooters’ parents contacted local law enforcement on the day of the shooting to warn them that the disgruntled twentysomething took their firearm without requesting permission.

Local police and the FBI allowed Crooks to surmount a building near Trump’s speech and lick shots at the soon-to-be President. The question is why Crooks was allowed to fire even a single shot toward Trump when snipers were aware of his position and intent.

It appears that Massie and other Republicans are in the midst of exposing the federal government’s willingness to let Trump be assassinated to advance the leftists’ totalitarian agenda.

Secret Service Director Cheatle is Defiant

Cheatle, the Director of the Secret Service, is refusing the step down from her post in the aftermath of the shooting. Cheatle insists the Secret Service was tasked with securing the inner portion of the perimeter for Trump’s speech while local police were responsible for the outer area.

According to Cheatle, local police failed to secure the building from which Crooks shot from. However, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee recently issued a subpoena for Cheatle. The subpoena compels Cheatle to appear in front of the Committee this Monday to speak at a Congressional hearing.

Cheatle will have to answer why Crooks was allowed to get within 160 yards of the stage where Trump spoke. Moreover, Cheatle will also have to explain how the nearly 8,000 staff members responsible for protecting previous Presidents and their family members allowed Crooks to take aim at Trump from a distance of less than two football fields away.

Trump is a Marked Man

It appears that the Deep State is out to get President Trump. Though Trump might have a connection to Jeffrey Epstein and he might have worked with the Feds to rat out mafiosos back in the 80s as a casino kingpin, he clearly has enemies. Unfortunately, some of those enemies are positioned in the federal government.

The bottom line is that Crooks was allowed to surmount a building near Trump’s speech for a reason. The Democrats want Trump out of the Presidential race, clearing a path for Biden or Kamala Harris to continue the left wing’s autocratic reign.