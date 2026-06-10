Massie Demands Investigation of Attack on USS Liberty: 'They Machine Gunned the Lifeboats'

On June 8 1967, Israel attacked the United States Navy Ship USS Liberty, killing 134 and wounding 174.

Israel has always contended that the attack was a case of mistaken identity, believing that it was an Egyptian ship, and the U.S. government has long reflected that narrative.

Other American experts, including high ranking military and intelligence officials have said different (Massie cites them by name).

The survivors of the USS Liberty also say different.

Massie speaking with a USS Liberty survivor on Monday.

But merely bringing up what Israel’s military did to this American ship nearly six decades ago is considered “anti-Semitic” by many, because it puts Israel’s government in a bad light.

But what about needlessly - diabolically - putting U.S. soldiers in harm’s way? Shouldn’t that matter?

Shouldn’t Americans know that is was Israel’s intent on that day to leave no survivors whatsoever, according to Massie?

On Monday, Rep. Thomas Massie recognized the fallen and the survivors of the USS Liberty on the House floor, with a number of those survivors in the House chamber.

Massie was the first member of Congress to do this in 59 years since it happened.

Massie Meets USS Liberty Survivors and Tells Their Story on the House Floor

Massie said Monday, “It’s my great honor, maybe one of the biggest honors of my lifetime, to stand here on the floor and do something that’s 59 years overdue, to recognize the survivors and those who gave their lives on the USS Liberty 59 years ago today, when they were viciously attacked by IDF jets (Israeli Defense Force) and also after that by torpedo boats.”

“I’m going to tell you a little bit of their story,” Massie aid. “And by the way, there’s at least a dozen of them here today with us. I just met with them in my office and they related this story to me.”

Massie meeting with USS Liberty survivors and their families in his office on Monday.

Massie began by setting the scene.

You know, it was a clear day. The USS Liberty was one of the most technologically sophisticated ships in the Navy, but it was virtually unarmed, and it was sent to observe the six-day war going on in the Middle East between Israel and its neighbors. It arrived on June 7th, and the weather was clear. The planes came out to meet them, to investigate, and then on the next day, on June 8th, They started the day. The visibility was unlimited. The American flag was flying proudly on the USS Liberty. More planes came from Israel to surveil the boat, the ship. And they thought they were in good shape. But what happened next surprised them all. French Mirage jets showed up and for 25 minutes strafed and attacked the USS Liberty. They shot rockets. They shot 30-millimeter cannons into the hull and into the ship.

Massie then made clear what the intent of this mission really was:

“They even dropped napalm on the bridge of the ship,” he said.

Why would the IDF do this as a war tactic?

Massie gave an answer (emphasis added): “This was an effort to kill everybody on board. There was no intention of taking prisoners.”

Israel Was ‘Intent On Not Having a Single Survivor’

He continued:

After the 25 grueling minutes of attack on this virtually unarmed ship, and they thought things were over and they could recover, the torpedo boats showed up, three torpedo boats. They launched four torpedoes. One of them hit the hull of the USS Liberty and killed 25 people instantly. It blew a 40 foot by 40 foot hole in the side of this ship. They were intent on sinking it. But they were also intent on not having a single survivor.

Massie then further described how intent the IDF was on taking the life of every member of the USS Liberty: “According to eyewitness accounts, the Israelis machine gunned the lifeboats that they put down. They machine gunned the firefighters who were on the deck.”

Anyone trying to flee, the IDF tried to take out.

Imagine being a witness to this carnage, living through it, as a proud member of the U.S. Navy, and being ignored for nearly 60 years.

And now seeing a congressman finally telling your story.

In an interview with Military.com in March, USS Liberty survivor Mickey LeMay said he and other survivors just want answers and have filed a lawsuit to release records pertaining to the incident under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

“All we want is the truth,” LeMay told Military.com. That case is still pending.

***

Massie continued to tell their story on the House floor Monday: “They were bringing the wounded and the dead to the mess hall to triage them. They had one doctor who was trying to help them all, put a few stitches in. It was harrowing, and it’s amazing.”

“If not for that crew, that boat would have sunk that day,” he added. “But it still wasn’t over.”

Nearby American Planes That Attempted to Rescue the USS Liberty Were Ordered to Go Back

The congressman recounted that other American ships in the area tried to come to the aid of the USS Liberty…

But those planes were ordered to go back.

“Helicopters showed up, combat helicopters,” Massie said. “And the USS Liberty, even though their signals were being jammed by the Israelis, got a signal out. And there were ships that tried to respond.”

“The USS Saratoga, the USS America sent planes,” he noted. “Both of them sent planes to help the USS Liberty.”

And something happened that’s never happened before. A ship under attack, the planes were recalled. This has never happened before. And they sat there for 17 hours. 34 dead, 174 wounded. Out of 294 crew members, that’s over 70 percent casualty rate, unheard of. The Israelis were intent on leaving no survivor.

No Accident

Massie questioned the official narrative of the attack.

“And what about our own military?” he asked. “Why did they not send anybody for 17 hours to help these men? So what really happened?”

Massie named the names of those who believe Israel intentionally attacked an American ship.

“You know, the official reports say that it was a case of mistaken identity.,” he said. “But if you listen to Dean Rusk, former Secretary of State, Richard Helms, CIA Director, Bobby Ray Inman, head of the NSA, Captain Ward Boston, who was the Chief Counsel of the Court of Inquiry. If you listen to Admiral Moore, who served in Pearl Harbor midway, commanded both the Atlantic and Pacific Fleet, and was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, none of these distinguished men think this was an accident.”

“They think it was intentional murder by the country of Israel,” Massie said. “Either as a false flag operation or because they simply didn’t want anybody observing what they were doing that day.”

Massie called for a federal investigation into what really happened and urged Americans to support the survivors.

“Support them,” he urged. “And while they’re still alive, they need closure. Let’s give them closure. Let’s have an investigation. Let’s pass a resolution honoring them. It’s long overdue.”

“And then they can have their justice,” he finished.

The survivors in the House chamber applauded.

While Thomas Massie’s name is now constantly in the news for a variety of reasons, this was something that was due - long overdue - to these American servicemen both still living and those who perished on that awful day.

It’s beyond shameful that no one in the government of the country they fought to serve has done this until now.

At least one finally did.