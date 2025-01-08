Upgrade! 54% off for Sassy Massie’s 54th birthday!

Kentucky lawmaker Thomass Massie and Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) have teamed up in the spirit of truth and transparency. The lawmaking tandem is calling for the facts about the D.C. pipe bomber.

The pair released a report on the pipe bomber yet the incidents are still shrouded in mystery. Massie and Loudermilk want the FBI to spill the beans, revealing everything they know about the pipe bomber suspect.

The Pipe Bomb Attacks Remain Unsolved

