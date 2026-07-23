Twenty six. That’s the number of FBI confidential human sources the Justice Department’s own Inspector General confirmed were physically present at the Capitol on January 6th. Not twenty six tips called in after the fact. Twenty six people, actively working for the FBI, standing inside the crowd that day.

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Thomas Massie wasted no time connecting the dots when that report finally became public. It’s no coincidence that FBI Director Wray announced his resignation just prior to the release of the IG report exposing activities of FBI confidential human sources at the Capitol on January 6, Massie said, pointing directly at the timing as evidence that Bureau leadership knew exactly what was coming and tried to get ahead of the fallout.

Why does the timing matter so much?

Because timing like that doesn’t happen by accident in Washington. A director doesn’t step down days before a damning inspector general report drops unless someone upstairs already read the findings and decided it was time to go. Massie wasn’t alone in drawing that conclusion. Jim Jordan backed him up, framing the entire episode as confirmation of something Republicans had been saying for years. This has been our concern all along, Jordan said, agencies being weaponized against the American people. It’s not how our system is supposed to work.

That’s the real question hanging over January 6th that almost nobody in the mainstream press wants to sit with. If the FBI had two dozen confidential sources embedded in that crowd, what were they actually doing there? Watching quietly from the sidelines, or actively present in a crowd that federal law enforcement had every incentive to make sure boiled over?

Massie has pushed that question even further through his own investigative work, co-authoring an interim report with Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk examining exactly how thoroughly, or how selectively, federal investigators pursued leads in the days surrounding the riot. One detail buried in that investigation should trouble anyone who thinks the FBI’s January 6th investigation was conducted without bias. Of the phone numbers investigators pulled from geofence and cell tower data around the pipe bomb sites, dozens were flagged as not needing further action specifically because they belonged to law enforcement officers or people already on an internal exclusion list.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of selective filtering that should draw scrutiny, not silence?

Massie put it bluntly. If a police officer had been involved the night before, he said, the phone data was excluded from tracking and geofencing. That’s not idle speculation about shadowy government plots. That’s a sitting congressman, backed by his own committee’s document review, pointing to an actual investigative methodology that quietly carved law enforcement personnel out of scrutiny before the investigation even got moving.

None of this means every question Massie has raised has been settled with hard proof, and he’s been careful to say so himself, acknowledging he can’t vouch for every detail in every outside report he’s shared. But the core fact isn’t in dispute, because the Justice Department’s own watchdog confirmed it. FBI informants were inside that crowd on January 6th, in numbers most Americans still don’t fully grasp, and the agency’s own leadership shuffled out the door right as the public was about to find out how many.

Massie has kept pushing for the FBI and Capitol Police to explain publicly where their investigation actually stands, refusing to let the case quietly fade the way so many uncomfortable government questions eventually do. Americans watched federal prosecutors pursue ordinary protesters with extraordinary aggression in the years since January 6th. They deserve the same aggressive transparency applied to the federal agency that had two dozen of its own people standing in that same crowd.