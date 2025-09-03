Congressman Thomas Massie wrote on X on Tuesday morning, “I am in DC and I will file the discharge petition today, Sept 2nd, at approximately 2pm when Congress officially returns from the August recess.”

He added, “At that point we can begin collecting the 218 signatures necessary to force a vote on binding legislation to release the Epstein files.”

This seems like an important effort to find out about the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s further potential crimes.

A no brainer.

On Wednesday morning, Massie and his Democratic ally on releasing the Epstein files, Ro Khanna, will give a platform to some of his victims, speaking out for the first time.

Speaker Johnson Trying to Block

One would think all Americans, even members of Congress in both parties, would want to hear these women and their stories of what happened to them because of Epstein.

One might think all Americans, including members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, would want these files released so the public would know and justice would be served.

One would be wrong.

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson scheduled a vote to give cover to congressman who don’t want to support the release of the Epstein files.

Why would ANYONE not want to release the Epstein files? Or hear from his victims?

Good question.

What Are They Hiding?

What’s in it for Mike Johnson? Who is he trying to protect? Whose is he taking orders from?

Why would Attorney General Pam Bondi say the files were sitting on her desk and then say there was no evidence Epstein committed crimes?

Why would FBI Director Kash Patel say the same thing? Why would Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, say the same thing?

Why would President Donald Trump say the same thing?

There is a cover up here. Massie and Khanna know it. So do millions of others.

Democrats now clamoring for the files had ZERO to say about it when Joe Biden was president. For them, it’s about undermining Trump. The actual damage done to human beings is beside the point for them.

Regardless, if young girls, children, were hurt, and the American political establishment is bending over backward to cover it up, that’s all the more reason to finally find out the truth.

Thomas Massie this week intends to pursue the truth about Jeffrey Epstein. Watch those who try to stop him.

Because at this point, they’re accomplices.