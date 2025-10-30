Massie Debunks the FBI’s J6 Lies

The J6 rhetoric was one of the greatest hoaxes pushed on us by our very own federal agencies.

Under our new leadership, the truth about these events is being exposed, and we are beginning to investigate former federal agency heads who deceived the public.

Trust in federal agencies has dropped to record lows, and it’s not hard to see why after watching the FBI’s lies and witch-hunt attacks over the past decade.



Politicians like Massie are relentlessly pushing to expose the lies of the FBI and bring justice to J6 victims. The American public deserves to know the truth about the FBI’s involvement in J6, and we have been gradually moving closer to finally discovering the truth.



Massie recently went scorched-earth on Garland and Wray, and will continue to push towards revealing the truth to the public.



Massie Helps Reveal the Truth About J6

Federal agencies have provided the general public with nothing but lies and lip service regarding J6. This sinister approach has eroded trust in our federal agencies and also had a strong impact on our elections.



Massie has spent years working to uncover the lies from the FBI about J6, noting how federal agents were involved in the J6 protests. He also exposed the lies of some of our former federal agency leaders.

In a recent exchange, he roasted Garland and Wray for failing to accurately account for the FBI’s presence on J6.

“I think you may have just perjured yourself, that you don’t know if there were any. You wanna say that again?

The FBI failed to provide an answer to a straightforward question, one that the American public deserved to know over four years ago.



IT HAS BEEN YEARS AND WE STILL KNOW NOTHING!



The FBI’s presence on that day has been downplayed, while the demeanor of the J6 participants has been exaggerated to make them appear more radical. Innocent participants suffered time in jail, while the crooked FBI got away with deceiving the public.



Massie has also noted that the footage he witnessed later displays a much different narrative than what the fake news losers pumped out in 2021. Carlson also made similar comments after chatting with Massie on his show.

“The video record does not support the claim that Jan. 6 was an insurrection. In fact, it demolishes that claim. A small percentage of them were hooligans. They committed vandalism. These were not insurrectionists. They were sightseers.”

Sadly, this video footage came out way too late, at a point when the MSM had already bashed the GOP for this event. Still, the 2024 election results show that the majority of Americans don’t trust the media and our federal agencies on this topic.



The American public still deserves much more information, as it has already been nearly five years, and people like Wray have continued to lie through their teeth about the FBI’s involvement.



Fixing The Crooked FBI

These FBI actions are merely another Trump witch hunt attack, in which disgraced agency heads hid behind a mountain of lies and tried to bring Trump down on phony charges.



Crooks such as Wray have disgraced the honor of our federal agencies and made it impossible for the public to have faith in our government.

Kash Patel clarified the dishonesty and failed actions of Wray during the J6 protests.

“Agents were sent into a crowd control mission after the riot was declared by Metro Police – something that goes against FBI standards. This was the failure of a corrupt leadership that lied to Congress and to the American people about what really happened.”

RULES FOR THEE BUT NOT FOR ME!

Many innocent J6 protestors faced unnecessary jail time for simply showing up to the Capitol, while federal agency heads got away with doing much worse. The dual standards here will further erode trust in the legitimacy of our government.



The FBI has also massively interfered in our election cycles by pumping these lies about Trump and stirring up the crowds on J6. Despite these attacks, Trump emerged victorious in 2024 and is putting these government thugs in their place.



The FBI even went to great lengths to label the Hunter Biden laptop story a hoax, a move that massively impacted the 2020 election. Millions were given access to inaccurate information during the election cycle, a move that could have seriously altered the election results.

When the FBI isn’t outright lying to the public, it is dragging its feet on very simple cases. The FBI has also made no progress on the pipe bomb investigation since 2021.

The FBI has produced nothing but lies and lame excuses about the progress of their “rigorous” investigations. It will take years of overhauling the agency before Americans can begin to trust the FBI again.

Restoring Trust and Freedom



Politicians like Massie have been instrumental in making moves that can help US citizens have long-term trust in their government. An agency as powerful as the FBI should not behave in such a conniving manner.

Nearly 40% of Americans still have an unfavorable view of the FBI, even after some recent changes. These statistics are an accurate response to its immoral actions over the past decade. It will take years of overhauling this agency for the public to begin to trust the FBI.



Federal agencies spent years spying on Americans for “terrorism” and launching fake witch-hunt attacks on Trump. Meanwhile, they have done nothing to solve real issues, such as the flood of gang members and people with ties to ISIS entering the country through the southern border.



Taxpayer funds should be used for activities that boost national security, and the funds should also fund honest leaders. No citizen should pay the government to spy on them and lie to them.



Debunking the J6 lies will be a great way to restore our trust in the media and federal agencies and create a more stable political environment. Leadership under the Biden crime administration needs to be held accountable, and we need more efforts in place to prevent the FBI from eroding its public trust.



Massie has been a hero on this front, strongly advocating for Trump and J6 victims. In due time, we may soon have an FBI that the public can actually trust.



