For years, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has consistently worked against the best interests of this country.

Whether it’s by funding terrorist-linked organizations or allowing its agency leaders to get rich off quid-pro-quo deals, we can very clearly see the writing on the wall.

In spite of this, USAID and its defenders are doing all they can to avoid losing money. Among their primary tactics are insisting that such capital is needed to preserve America’s standing on the world stage.

USAID also wants the public to believe that without funding from US taxpayers, medical research and breakthrough pharmaceutical drugs will cease to exist.

Recently, President Trump took action to end USAID’s corruption by placing a freeze on $1.9 billion in the agency’s foreign aid payments. Unfortunately, this was challenged by deep state operatives who managed to get the Supreme Court to order a reversal on this freeze.

In light of these events, another alternative exists to stop USAID once and for all.

It’s Time For Congress to Step Up. But , Does Congress Even Know How?