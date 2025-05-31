Classy Thomas Massie

4h

While a yes vote is not the path forward, neither is a no vote. How can we grow GDP faster than the debt? The debt is not going away but we can shrink the relationship between debt and GDP. How can we grow GDP at a 10% rate and cap the debt at 2% or 3%? A no vote is just a brick through the window without a note on it.

3h

The 10th amendment is meaningless, because the two parties make a mockery of the constitution. State's rights mean nothing. It is the two partiers who have amassed the power, and therefore the 'right' to have it however they want it. Every elected official in DC was elected from within their sate, to represent their state's interests. That's what the constitution says. The reality is, almost all of them answer to their party first, and their constituency last.

