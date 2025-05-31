The story of David and Goliath is an Old Testament account of a young shepherd boy, David, who challenges and defeats the giant Philistine warrior, Goliath. David’s act of courage and faith against overwhelming odds paved the way for his eventual reign as king of Israel.

Thomas Massie plays David in a modern version of the ancient story. This time, David isn't just up against a giant warrior; he’s up against a gargantuan federal institution flush with power and greed.

With all the drama on Capitol Hill, it may sound like something out of a Shakespeare play: a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury and signifying nothing. But it’s not. It’s as serious as it gets.

In 1783, six years after the fighting and bloodshed of the Revolutionary War, George Washington and others realized the fragility of the new nation under the Articles of Confederation. Their fears were validated during Shays’ Rebellion of 1786-87, a farmers’ uprising that occurred because the federal government couldn’t adequately respond.

Washington wrote a letter to James Madison in 1787 that made clear he thought the nation was headed toward “anarchy and confusion.”

Washington’s participation in the Constitutional Convention was crucial because it gave credibility to the idea of creating a more stable government.

That was then.

Today, Washington’s namesake, Washington D.C., is anything but stable. It’s a runaway train.

The feds dole out string-laden dollars to states and people, and Congress has become the federal puppeteer who calls the cadence to the dance.

Although the Founding Fathers envisioned a federal government with certain supreme powers, they also sought to balance those powers through States' rights.

According to the Ripon Forum, “The drafters of our Constitution knew that left unchallenged, the federal government would slowly but surely become more and more intrusive.”

That’s why the 10th Amendment was added to the Constitution. It specified that powers not specifically granted to the federal government would remain with the states and people.

During debate over the amendment, James Madison stated, “…the state legislatures will jealously and closely watch the operations of this government and be able to resist with more effect every assumption of power than any other power on earth can do.”

Thomas Massie is doing his best to closely watch and resist the feds' ever-growing appetite for spending taxpayers’ money.

Though it seems like Massie should be treated like a hero for standing up for the people, he’s not. Instead, he’s been given the nickname “Mr. No.”

Massie vs The Machine

Massie was first given the nickname “Mr. No” by Politico in 2012 because he voted 'No' on many bills.

The moniker is a reference to former U.S. Representative Dr. Ron Paul, who also said no to power, earning him the nickname “Dr. No.”

Thomas Massie and Ron Paul know how to stand their ground.

Massie shares Paul's outlook on matters of fiscal policy. Massie recently voted no on a Continuing Resolution to avoid a government shutdown.

"Unless I get a lobotomy Monday that causes me to forget what I’ve witnessed the past 12 years, I’ll be a NO on the CR this week," Massie posted on X ahead of the vote. "It amazes me that my colleagues and many of the public fall for the lie that we will fight another day."

When waiting to fight another day becomes a habit, it is the way of corruption. Massie is not corrupt.

Massie consistently votes 'no' on increased spending and deficit expansions. He criticized the proposed CR for being "generally the same things Biden spent money on in his last 15 months in office."

Massie’s stance has put him at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike. He’s a true independent, just like the Founding Fathers envisioned.

For this, President Donald Trump wants Massie primaried.

"HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED," Trump typed in all caps on Truth Social, "and I will lead the charge against him."

Massie responded to the threat, saying, "Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me."

It won’t work in the future either. Massie received “75.2% of the vote in the 2022 primary election in his district. He received 70% of the primary vote in 2024.”

The people Massie represents respect his tenacity. He’s real. He’s tough. He’s principled.

Why wouldn't Trump want more people like Massie in Congress?

The Machine–Not The Man–Is Corrupt

Massie understands his colleagues. He doesn’t think they’re corrupt when they get to Congress. They are corrupted when they are assimilated into the congressional machine.

“My colleagues are not corrupt, but the institution of Congress has been corrupted just as a hard drive can be corrupted,” Massie posted on X.

“Contamination, fragmentation, misallocation, and missing bits have made the thing unworkable.”

It’s akin to mankind’s nightmarish foe, the Borg, in Star Trek. "We are the Borg. You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile."

In Congress, it would read, “We are the Feds. Congressmen will assimilate. Resistance is futile.”

And yet Massie, like Captain Picard, continues to resist.

Donald Trump is no stranger to resistance. He’s an old hand at that game and has stood–like the Old Testament David and Modern Day Massie–against incredible odds.

Massie and Trump would be powerful allies. For that to happen, Trump would have to get tougher on fiscal responsibility.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed by just one vote because two House Republicans–Massie and GOP Rep Davidson from Ohio–were freaked out about the $36 trillion national debt crisis and voted "No."

"I’d love to stand here and tell the American people, ‘We can cut your taxes and increase spending and everything is going to be just fine.’” Massie said on the House floor.

“But I can’t do that because I'm here to deliver a dose of reality. This bill dramatically increases deficits in the near term, but promises our government will be fiscally responsible five years from now. Where have we heard that before?"

Thomas Massie is reality. Trump would be wise to thank him for standing his ground to face the spending Goliath that is our national debt.