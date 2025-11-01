Far too many Americans are barely hanging on by a thread. On multiple fronts, things aren’t looking good…

Rent

Groceries

Insurance bills

Utility bills

As inflation and the costs of living continue climbing, wages aren’t keeping up.

Yet, somehow, the federal government is still sending our taxpayer money overseas.

There’s always an excuse given for this. Yet none of it changes the very real reality: here in America, we need to focus on our OWN people and challenges instead of trying to fix everyone else’s.

Right now, we still have a long way to go.

On X, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie called this out. In doing so, he highlighted why we can’t afford to keep giving Israel more and more money.

The Gravy Train Ends Here

Over the past two years, the United States sent Israel about $31 billion in aid.

While the nation has every right to defend itself against Hamas and other invaders, American taxpayers can’t be the ones constantly footing the bill for it.

Massie didn’t hesitate when speaking truth to power here. As the Republican lawmaker stated, we have troubles here at home. Plenty of domestic matters require tending to and money invested.