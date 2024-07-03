Compared to Joe Biden, Donald Trump does incredibly well for a man almost 80. Even so, 80 is not the new 60, and Trump's age is starting to show. Not in how he walks or talks — Trump’s not a stiff-legged bumbler who wanders off the stage, falls off bicycles, and shakes hands with invisible ghosts — but in some of the things he says.

As far as the public can tell, Trump’s still on top of his game, mentally and physically from the looks of things. He’ll be up to, if he wins the election, carrying out the duties of commander-in-chief. Some of his ideas, however, are old-fashioned. That can be dangerous in the brave new world of Marxist ascension.

Jason Calacanis, a Silicon Valley tech investor who hosts “The All-In Podcast,” asked Trump if he would promise to “give us more ability to import the best and brightest around the world to America” should he be re-elected.

“You graduate from a college,” Trump replied, “I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country, and that includes junior colleges too.”

Rep. Massie, with his usual common sense, commented on Trump’s proposition on X, “A two-year degree in political science should NOT grant you legal U.S. residency.”

“I’m for legal immigration,” Massie continued. “We should welcome skilled people who can strengthen our republic & who subscribe to the values enshrined in our Constitution.”

“But this ain’t it!” Massie added.

Massie is spot-on. Giving green cards to foreign nationals for completing two years of college wouldn’t be as bad as Biden’s open border policies, but it would open up a new floodgate of immigration. If Trump was just thinking aloud on the podcast, he’d better learn to do it privately with his advisors. It’s not a good look.

