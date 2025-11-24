Massie Calls out the Crooked CIA and FBI

Massie is one of the few real men still standing up for the rights of J6 victims.

The corruption at the FBI and the rest of the Deep State needs to be investigated and prosecuted.

This woman below is allegedly one of the key conspirators.

For more exclusive Classy Thomas Massie content upgrade your subscription for only $3/month!

Get 60% off for 1 year

Four years have passed already, and we are expected to believe that some of the world’s leading federal agencies couldn’t capture the J6 pipe bomber?



Massie has been instrumental in showing the lies and collusion of these agencies and exposing how the Capitol Police were behind the events of J6.

While the CIA and FBI have been lying and snoozing, individuals in the private sector have managed to do in weeks what agencies worth tens of billions failed to do in four years. It is now clear that the Capitol Police played a major role in J6.

Something is surely amiss. As Orwell said:

“Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two makes four.”

Americans have been lied to for far too long, and they shouldn’t have to put up with this bogus from the very agencies they fund with their taxes. Anyone who questions this obvious madness shouldn’t be written off as a conspiracy theorist.



While the crooked GOP and DNC members sit this one out, Massie has been charging after the CIA and FBI, leaving no stone unturned. Valiant efforts like these will help the American public learn the truth after being lied to for nearly five years.



No more gaslighting the public about J6!

Massie Slams the FBI and CIA



At this point, any federal agency with three letters can be deemed untrustworthy, based on what we have seen since 2020. The wicked collusion and constant lying have to come to an end, and this is only possible through the efforts of politicians like Massie.



Massie has been going after crooks like Wray for years about their failed efforts to investigate J6.

We know that they have been hiding information.

Are we really expected to believe that multiple federal agencies from the world’s largest economy couldn’t find a lone wolf actor who planted a pipe bomb? Was this really only the work of one person?



As early as 2023, Massie noted that over 900 days had passed and that the FBI had not delivered on its promise to identify the person responsible for the J6 pipe bombing.

“900 days ago is when this happened, and you said you had total confidence we’d apprehend the subject.”

The pattern is similar. We will still likely know nothing about the intentions behind the Trump assassination attempt and the assassination of Charlie Kirk. If these people have their way, we’ll also never know the complete truth about J6.



This is likely one of the greatest scandals that our government has committed, as this event had a massive impact on the US elections and our perception of and trust in the government.



Massie commented on how the capital police and CIA colluded to deceive the American public. Alleged leaders like Wray have merely deflected and played dumb.

This wasn’t the action of an individual, but rather the collusion of multiple federal entities. The CIA and FBI have done everything they can to hide evidence and hope the American public forgets this event, but it is imperative that we push for answers and never forget J6.

Insights on a Suspect



The FBI and CIA claim they can’t find the suspect, yet diligent members of the private sector were able to provide a lead via video footage of the area.

New analytics show that the shooter appears to be a member of the Capital Police.

WE ALL KNOW THE PLAYBOOK.



They will continue to bury the truth and call anyone who searches for the truth a conspiracy theorist.



The FBI announced last month that they were STILL looking for the pipe bomber suspect, after more than four years have already passed.



They have also failed to provide timely information for Congress to analyze, and have more or less tried to sweep this issue under the rug while issuing faux reports and updates.



It is impossible for the public to trust anything the FBI or CIA says, including its dismissal of relevant leads and accusations from politicians like Massie. Massie’s actions may help to restore trust if they can finally come clean about the mistakes of the Biden administration.

Get 60% off for 1 year

Massie Fights for Justice

If there’s one politician who won’t back down from pursuing the truth on this matter, it’s Massie. He has held his ground through baseless attacks on his upcoming campaign, and will continue to fight for the truth the American public deserves.

Massie has called out the corruption of the FBI and CIA and will continue to fight for the truth.

He has called out the deep corruption of the FBI and CIA, noting how someone in the private sector did what these $11 billion agencies failed to do.

“This is the biggest scandal of my lifetime. Steve Baker did what an $11 billion dollar agency, the FBI, could not do… or worse yet, covered up. He identified the J6 pipe bomber, and she wasn’t working alone.”

It is obvious that there was a form of corrupt collusion, and that there wasn’t merely one person acting alone on J6. This event implies multiple federal agencies and police officers, who were all working together to deceive the American public.





Massie has been one of the few GOP politicians who won’t accept this madness.

The CIA and FBI have tried to ignore and bury Massie, but he has continued to hold his ground and won’t relent until justice is served.

Restoring Trust



Americans should be able to trust the federal agencies that their taxes fund. When one individual does what two massive federal agencies fail to do, it’s clear that a combination of fraud and waste is taking place.



How is it that the CIA, FBI, or even crooks like Fauci have the audacity to lie to Congress and withhold key information?

Massie seems to be the only one who understands his role, namely that he is a public servant who fights to provide people with the truth.



It has been more than four years, and the rhetoric that is taking place now should have begun in early 2021 and ended weeks or months later.



NOT YEARS LATER!

If we want to have political stability and faith in our institutions, it is imperative that we bring down the bad actors in the CIA and FBI so that the public can learn the truth. It is time for the American public to finally learn the truth about J6, no matter what the implications are.

The travesty of justice from the J6 set-up is not something that Thomas Massie will not let go silently into the night. Massie stands up for America.

Get 60% off for 1 year