The Left’s penchant for transmogrifying common sense phrases into their opposites was designed to appeal to people’s better angels in an attempt to turn them into devils.

The strategy is rooted in a literal reading of the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s (1844-1900) infamous, “There are no facts, only interpretations.”

The leading Leftist intellectuals that followed Nietzche–including Derrida, Foucault, and The Frankfurt School–ran with the idea and came, one way or another, to Nietzhe’s intended conclusion: there is no absolute truth (God), so facts are merely a matter of interpretation within a context of power.

Put another way, “life simply is a will to power” and nothing more. There is no morality or immorality, good or evil, right or wrong. There is simply a will to power.

The Left ran with the idea of unbridled power–dreamed of it, got high on it. It never occurred to them that the concept is absurd. If it did, they dismissed it like a drug addict dismisses the medical advice that the addiction will eventually kill him.

If there is no truth, the Leftist’s “will to power” is a lie–just like everything else. But it still makes room to play word games and play the Leftists did.

It’s time the Trump Mandate, given to him by American voters, ends the play on words and restores common sense. That’s what the Trump mandate demands.

Pediatrician, Psychologist, or Simply Deranged?

Meet Lee Ann E. Conard, the director and founder of The Transgender Health Clinic at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Conrad’s specialty is pediatrics, the doctors who look after your kids.

Pediatricians treat children, infants, and adolescents. They’re trained “to meet the unique needs of children, through all of their developmental stages, as they grow and mature.” For Conrad, gender dysphoria is just another developmental stage.

Conrad said as much by admitting, “I founded and direct our Transgender Health Program where we offer medical care for transgender and gender-nonconforming youth from age 4 to their 25th birthday.”

At Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the “unique care of children” includes catering to their confusion if they happen–which is rare–to experience gender dysphoria. The fact that four and five-year-olds do not yet have the mental maturity to experience gender dysphoria is lost on Conrad. She likely lost any sense of reality a long time ago.

Conrad’s no lone wolf roaming the halls of Cincinnati Children's Hospital. The hospital’s Mullins Lab “focuses on conducting research designed to improve the care of adolescents and young adults and reduce health disparities,” especially in “health outcomes in transgender and gender non-conforming youth.”

The CCH isn’t a rogue children’s hospital either. The National Institutes of Health (of Dr. Fauci fame) helped fund the Adolescent Medicine Trials Network for HIV/AIDS intervention.

According to the NIH, “ATN is the only multicenter research network in the United States devoted to the health and well-being of adolescents and young adults living with or at risk for HIV.”

Which youth might be at higher risk of sexually transmitted diseases like HIV? According to the American Psychological Association:

Youth who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT) are more likely than their heterosexual peers to engage in sexual risk-taking behaviors, including earlier age at first sexual intercourse, more lifetime and recent sex partners, and drinking alcohol or using other drugs prior to last sexual intercourse; and are less likely to use a condom during intercourse.”

That’s not all.

Additionally, LGBT students are frequently bullied and harassed and are more likely than heterosexual students to experience a higher prevalence of dating violence and forced sexual intercourse. As a result, LGBT youth are more likely to have suicidal thoughts or attempts, personal safety issues and lower academic achievement than their heterosexual peers.

The transgender care team at CCH seems to have missed the obvious. Enabling youth who suffer from gender dysphoria to participate in all kinds of “risky” behavior that can be highly dangerous to their well-being in not health care–it's the opposite.

When Conrad says, “we offer medical care for transgender and gender-nonconforming youth from age 4 to their 25th birthday,” does she mean providing drugs like puberty blockers or mutilating surgery so youth who suffer from gender dysphoria can identify with the nonreality of their delusions?

Judge for yourself:

The Transgender Clinic follows the guidelines established by experts [like the NIH]. To start puberty blockers, a child needs to have started puberty but not gone too far. The team determines the appropriate timing based in part on a physical examination and blood work.

The Mullins Lab went so far as to define terms so “medical care providers” don’t lose their way in the cloud of gender confusion:

SEX CHANGE PATIENTS: Total unique children who underwent “gender-affirming” surgical procedures or hormone/puberty blocker therapy.

TOTAL SURGERY PATIENTS: Total unique children who underwent “gender-affirming” surgical procedures.

TOTAL HORMONE AND PUBERTY BLOCKERS PATIENTS: Total unique children who were prescribed puberty blockers or received gender-affirming hormone therapy.

TOTAL PRESCRIPTIONS WRITTEN: Total number of prescriptions written by a provider for puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones for children.

The Return Of Common Sense

Thomas Massie, a champion of common sense, calls out absurdity wherever he finds it. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital happens to be in his own backyard.

Do people like Lee Ann E. Conard realize they are a menace to children and take delight in playing the part of Dr. Evil? Probably not.

Massie isn’t calling for confused people like Conrad to be drawn and quartered, but he is demanding that the term “health care” is taken literally as helping people get healthy. No more word games! Words must correspond to reality to be true.

Conrad and her colleagues are victims of the Left’s war on truth. They fall for the bull and perpetuate the lie that there is no truth–such as biological sex–and the chaos that results from it. They are revolutionaries without a clue.

Reality will win in the end. It always does. The end is near for the game players who deny reality–as long as people with common sense, people like Thomas Massie, keep calling out the lies.

Truth favors those who tell it.