There has been a long-standing war on the Second Amendment in the United States, and it is very imperative that Americans are not deceived by Kamala Harris’s polished statements about her views on firearms.

Like many DNC career politicians, Kamala Harris has shown that she is committing to slowly taking away America’s Second Amendment rights while she poses as a moderate on the subject. Luckily, politicians like Thomas Massie have called Kamala Harris out for all of her anti-gun policies and showed us how Harris can’t be trusted on this topic.

The founding fathers had astute insight when they established the Second Amendment, as they knew that future politicians would attempt to encroach on the population’s freedom. As history has clearly shown, this objective is much easier to achieve when the population is unarmed.

Massie Calls out Kamala Harris

Thomas Massie recently criticized DNC politicians for their lack of understanding of the Second Amendment.

“ Our chief executive of this country would do well to understand what the Second Amendment is really about. It is about keeping an overzealous government in check. It is about securing all the liberties in this constitution. It’s about the patriots who are willing to tell the government we are in charge.”

The Second Amendment is a massive threat to politicians like Harris, as it provides the American people with the power to keep corrupt politicians in check. The Second Amendment is one of many liberties guaranteed by our constitution, and the fact that politicians think they can violate this amendment is very scary, as they will likely do all they can to take away other freedoms if they are successful in their 1st and 2nd amendment violations. Many Americans experienced government and tech companies violating the 1st and 2nd Amendments, and any future attempts should be met with the strongest form of opposition and skepticism.

Kamala Harris has been pulling media stunts recently, trying to identify as a moderate, gun-owning citizen, who will be moderate on this topic if she becomes president. However, Harris has a lengthy history of opposing gun ownership, even though she tries to hide behind hedged statements and has pretended to be pro-gun ownership in recent interviews.



For example, Kamala Harris talked about how she would still justify searching people’s homes, even if they were legal gun owners.





This opposition continued for many years later, even right before the previous presidential election. She voiced support for mandatory gun buyback programs when she was a primary candidate in 2019.



Luckily, Thomas Massie has seen through these deceptive strategies and has noted how Kamala Harris is concealing information from the American public regarding her true views on the Second Amendment. Massie has pointed out how he believes Kamala Harris may implement more bold strategies later.

Kamala’s true intentions will be much more restrictive and assault weapons are likely only the beginning of her plan to take away rights guaranteed under the Second Amendment.

Dangerous Historical Benchmarks

Elon Musk recently noted that the right to bear arms is one of the clearest ways to keep tyrannical governments from taking power away from the people. Our founding fathers knew this when they wrote the Constitution, and there are plenty of historical examples of countries suffering after the government disarmed them.

One of the common logical flaws used to support these liberty violations includes the claim that DNC gun control measures are moderate approaches that can balance liberty and gun control. However, countries that have moved to disarm their citizens have always moved slowly to avoid resistance from the population. In Venezuela, the government continued to implement new restrictions over a multi-decade period. Americans need to have a long-term vision when they examine proposed policies from politicians.

We have already seen how radical the DNC has been in other areas, such as public health, and the fortitude of the Second Amendment has been the only thing holding them back from copying flawed playbooks from countries like Venezuela. These policies trample on individual liberty and are not successful in addressing the intended causes, such as reducing violent crime. Moreover, once the government has removed liberties, it becomes much harder for the population to fight back and restore the rights that it lost. Once the population has been disarmed, election fraud and other malicious acts can become easier to achieve.



The combination of anti-gun and socialist policies had a very devastating impact on Venezuela’s economy, which caused poverty to increase in subsequent decades. Moreover, it is clear to see that many European countries that embraced free market principles in the 1990s saw rising GDP per capita levels.

The Venezuelan economy has continued to struggle from these policies and is not on track to begin recovering to its previous state. Around 77% of Venezuela’s population now lives in extreme poverty due to the failed government policies and crime is still a serious issue in the country. Before it collapsed, many politicians like Bernie Sanders praised Venezuela for its economic state. Over a decade later, things became much worse due to the long-term impact of socialist policies.



The government attempted to rapidly print money, as the US government is currently doing, to address some of the economic issues, which resulted in hyperinflation. The Federal Reserve has also created a storm with its excessive money printing, and runaway inflation is certainly in the cards this decade if it continues expanding its monetary base.

The 2020s Could be the Beginning of Long-Term Chaos if People Don’t Push Back

The early 2020s was hopefully a wake-up call for many people, as they saw what radical measures the government was willing to implement under the pretext of public health, restoring democracy, and preventing the spread of misinformation.

Free speech and gun ownership are two of the strongest tools that can protect a population from a corrupt government. Factions of our government and tech companies have made massive strides regarding restricting free speech, and reducing gun ownership in the United States is the logical next step.

Venezuela is a very relevant benchmark to consider, as the decline of the economy and political freedom was a very gradual process. The combination of free speech and gun restrictions would have a very terrible impact on the US economy in the long run, especially since it is already in a vulnerable state due to the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing and poor economic decisions from the government.