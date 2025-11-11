President Donald Trump campaigned as the ‘America First’ candidate.

Congressman Thomas Massie has always voted for an ‘America First’ agenda, including not sending U.S. taxpayer dollars to other countries.

That includes Israel.

Massie’s refusal to play ball with the Swamp had unleashed powerful forces against him, including President Trump and many aligned with him.

Billionaire mega-donor Miriam Adelson is one of them.

Massie took some time over the weekend to remind Kentucky voters who this woman is.

‘What Do You Love More, the United States or Israel?’

As of this writing, Massie’s post has been seen by over 4.7 million.

Rep. Massie refuses to vote to send foreign aid to other countries, emphasizing that it should remain in taxpayers’ wallets or at least in the U.S. where we it has its own problems that can be addressed.

But blind supporters of Israel’s government like Adelson along with pro-Israel groups like AIPAC have spun merely not wanting to send U.S. foreign aid to Israel as some kind of slight against the Jewish state or even Jewish people.

Which is absurd. President Ronald Reagan withheld Israel aid during his presidency.

Reagan did this during a period when it was okay - even for Republicans - to question the Israeli government.

Criticizing the government. What a novel thought.

Massie specializes in this, and now appears to wonder if his own country is the priority in Washington or a foreign one.

It’s a good question.

Massie critics noted that Adelson is also a U.S. citizen, but that was not something Massie disputed.

Adelson was born in Tel-Aviv, Israel, but later became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

So she was an Israeli citizen first.

Massie did not hesitate to point this out - but even noted that President Trump flat out asked Adelson three weeks ago whether she loved the U.S. or Israel more.

And wouldn’t answer.

Trump said in that speech of Adelson, “She loves this country…”

“But I actually asked her, I’m going to get her in trouble with this one,” the president said. “I actually asked her, I know you love Israel, Miriam, what do you love more, the United States or Israel?”

“She refused to answer” he admitted.

Trump then said, “That means, that might mean Israel. The president chuckled at his own comment.

See for yourself:

Massie Ain’t Scared

The top, wealthy pro-Israel megadonors targeting Massie are Adelson along with Paul Singer and John Paulson, as was reported by Politico in late July.

Since that time, the Israel First crowd along with Trump have found a candidate to challenge Massie for his seat in the Kentucky Republican primary in May, Ed Gallrein who has been a donor to neoconservative Republicans Senator Lindsey Graham.

This will not be the first time Massie has been challenged, and he has walked away with major victories each time.

He appears to expect the same kind of success in 2026.

For good reason, there is probably no Republican that is stronger with grassroots Kentucky voters than Massie.

No matter how much some billionaires love Israel, their love for a foreign country is unlikely to surpass Kentuckians love for their own.

Massie is not running from these donors. He’s making them the centerpiece of his entire campaign.

Does Miriam Adelson love the U.S. or Israel more? We don’t know.

But any U.S. citizen who can’t figure out this simple question shouldn’t be deciding who the next Republican congressman from Kentucky will be.