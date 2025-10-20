When all is said and done, historians of the future will credit Donald Trump and RFK for saving America.

Trump has undoubtedly made some questionable picks for his cabinet. RFK is not one of them.

Aside from a couple talking heads in the mainstream media, seemingly everyone else is satisfied with RFK. Let us not forget, RFK was in contention for the presidency as a third-party candidate before endorsing Trump.

RFK is the Hire of the Century

When other presidents would have backed down from controversy, Trump embraced it. Trump’s willingness to take risks is benefitting us all.

RFK is thriving in his role as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“A vote against RFK Jr.’s confirmation is a vote to protect swamp creatures and corporations from a true advocate of the people and their health.” – Thomas Massie

The beauty of the RFK hire is that he is a non-partisan freedom fighter obsessed with individual liberty. Instead of bending the knee to the powerful, Kennedy questioned everything…and won.

RFK has taken on Big Pharma, Big Food, and swamp bureaucrats on behalf of the American people.

Thanks to Kennedy, we are Making America Healthy Again (MAHA).

Thomas Massie Insists RFK is a Servant of the People

When others caved to corporate interests, RFK stood in solidarity with the American taxpayer. RFK’s efforts to MAHA have led to the banning of harmful food dyes.

“RFK Jr. will almost certainly be the most consequential appointment Trump makes to his cabinet.” – Massie

RFK is also pushing to end the use of vaccinations.

Why?

Because children are fragile. Children are not guinea pigs for Big Pharma experiments.

Above all, RFK has de-centered the COVID-19 shots pushed by the Biden administration.

If there is no proof or even substandard proof of efficacy or safety, RFK wants to get rid of it. It is this mentality that makes Kennedy and Trump the renegades of the swamp.

Why Trump Chose Kennedy

Trump’s selection of RFK reflects his objectivity and altruism. After all, RFK was critical of Trump prior to his selection as the nation’s head of health and well-being.

Trump selflessly overlooked Kennedy’s jabs, taking a utilitarian approach for the betterment of America’s collective.

Why?

Because RFK is a truth teller. He has authored 20 books. He is also the head of the controversial Children’s Health Defense organization.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health.” - Trump on Kennedy

Both Instagram and Facebook muzzled Children’s Health Defense and Trump. The silencing is a good sign for both as it indicates they are willing to tell the truth even when unpopular.

Bodily Autonomy Matters Most

America comes down to this one simple ethos: libertarianism.

We live in a highly individuated society in which individual freedom matters most.

RFK has zealously spread the libertarian message, speaking out against vaccines of all types.

Trump shares the same libertarian leanings. The two overcame their minor differences after the election and they haven’t looked back since.

The primary beneficiary?

The American people.

After all, that’s the reason to become involved in public service in the first place.

Let us not forget, both Trump and RFK Jr. are wealthy elites who could spend their time traveling and enjoying fine dining. Instead, they chose to donate their energy to bettering the human condition.

RFK is One of the Last Remaining Profiles in Courage

Above all, RFK will go down in history as Trump’s best hire because he is willing to risk his life for the nation.

“Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.” – Bobby Kennedy, RFK’s father

Robert is honoring his father with actions instead of hollow words. Kennedy’s track record of meaningful action is much more important than any speech he could give.

It is those actions that are helping America return to greatness. Even if we don’t make it all the way back to the glory days of the 50s, we’ll certainly be healthier thanks to RFK.