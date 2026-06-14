Critics on X are beginning to label the supporters of Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) as an obstacle to a unified America First agenda. They urge them to take a step back to allow for better cooperation among like-minded representatives.

The criticism comes at a critical juncture for U.S. lawmakers to begin debating the nation’s fiscal situation and when many still do not know what happened during previous investigations of prominent public officials.

A very recent post exemplified this feeling by stating that people supporting Massie are obstructing the America First movement by blocking key issues from being addressed and should be stripped of their influence. In making this assertion, the critic ignores Massie’s history of voting no on all “must-pass” spending measures and some international agreements.

Rather, he ignored the fact that Massie consistently has voted no on all such spending measures and international agreements because he believes that these actions represent uncontrolled Executive Branch power and growing national debt.

Why aren’t the voters standing in solidarity with Massie? We dissect the phenomenon below for subscribers.