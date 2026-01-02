Telling the truth when it puts you and your family in danger is heroic. Such profiles in courage deserve acclaim and personal security.

The reality?

Few are willing to step forward and expose corruption as it occurs.

Thomas Massie’s hope is that FBI agents start telling the truth. It would take the form of “protected disclosures” in front of Congress. .

America Needs FBI Whistleblowers

Take a moment to adopt the perspective of an FBI agent who witnesses lawbreaking and corruption within the Bureau.

What do you do?

If you are like most people, you prioritize your self-interest. Even if you don’t have a family, you are trapped in a human body that is susceptible to pain.

Your natural reaction is to remain quiet and continue working instead of rocking the metaphorical boat.

The problem with that approach?