While most Americans above the age of 15 can compose a simple sentence, literacy rates aren’t what they used to be. The United States lags behind many other nations. There seems to have been a concerted effort to either purposefully dumb down our population, or at least a woeful neglect in schooling and social support for both children and adults who aren’t literate above a 6th-grade reading level.

In a recent post by Thomas Massie, the surprisingly abhorrent grammar of some people in our nation was highlighted. Massie’s proposed bill, HR 899, takes aim at the Department of Education, which many feel has led us to the literacy rate of nincompoops and idiots.

H.R. 899: The Department of Education Shall Terminate

The Kentucky Congressional representative leads the proposed bill with a notably concise statement: “The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2026.” Conservative and libertarian-leaning congress members support the bill, like Marjory Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, and Chip Roy.

The Department of Education was formed in 1980 as a way to return education decisions to local governments, teachers, and parents. The only problem is that par is eschewed in favor of indoctrinating them instead. Bureaucrats in Washington still make decisions about how children learn and what they learn.

Massie, along with others, believes that children and parents have a right to decide whether their tax dollars go toward private schooling, homeschooling, tutoring, public schooling, or some other teaching method.

Massie’s proposal isn’t new, but its justification has grown. President Ronald Reagan’s 1981 Address to the Nation for economic recovery proposed a dismantling of the Departments of Energy and Education to shrink government size and cost.

Massie is trying to resurrect a previously introduced bill with the same intent, H.R. 899, that was also meant to terminate the Department of Education. The aim here is to introduce fiscal responsibility, increase literacy, and stop the stagnant outcomes that are the result of giving more than $190 billion to federal programs that have netted almost no results. Massie contends that state and local entities are better equipped to address educational needs, including literacy, without federal meddling.

Massie Isn’t Wrong

According to an analysis conducted by the Department of Education, over 130 million Americans can’t read above a 6th-grade level. What’s alarming is that it isn’t just people who are poor, speak English as a second language, or a racial minority. This illiteracy spreads across age, gender, social class, and race. People ranging from age 6 to 76 struggle to read a simple book written for an elementary school child.

Most high school graduates have low reading level proficiency, despite supposedly having to write papers and convey their ideas for years.

Japan, and other countries, are leaving our children in the dust with literacy rates, and quite honestly, educational acumen in science, math and reading that soar above our own.

Why Japan Succeeds Where We’ve Failed

Japan has one of the highest literacy rates in the world. Nearly 100% of adults aged 15 and above can claim functional literacy, and their scores on the PIAAC literacy assessment are 296 out of 500, compared to the U.S.’s score of 272. Here’s what works for this country, and why we might want to look to a successful system like theirs for guidance:

Highly structured curriculum . Japan doesn’t leave room for nonsense fillers like gender ideology and ridiculous classroom time wasters. It offers a compulsory education across all its schools, focusing on the basics – reading, writing, and math.

Kids learn from a very young age . Reading isn’t introduced when children begin kindergarten. By that time, they’ve lost valuable learning and brain development. Children start learning kanji – a system of about 2,000 characters, far fewer than the English alphabet – when they are barely two years old. By the time a Japanese child is six, they learn to write simple sentences in kanji. By the time children graduate from high school, they are extremely proficient in reading and writing their native language.

The culture supports literacy . The entire culture places great value on academic success. Parents, teachers, grandparents, and entire communities celebrate diligence and academic rigor. 98% of students graduate high school in Japan, while only 75% do in the U.S.

Access to quality reading materials . Reading is ingrained into society. There is widespread access to books, manga, libraries and other reading materials as a cultural norm.

Higher standards for teaching . There are extremely high academic standards for teachers in Japan. They undergo rigorous training and have to pass professional development courses regularly to continue teaching. They aren’t overrun with low-performing teachers who can barely read or write themselves, and who are more concerned with teaching children which pronouns to use, than how to read and write excellently. Literary weaknesses are identified early in a child that has them so that they can be addressed. Because of this, PIACC results prove that only 5% of adults in Japan have low literacy levels.

Small classes . Children get one-on-one attention. There are no classes with 50 children in them, where learning gaps can be easily overlooked.

Japan has low poverty . With a rate of 15.7 percent, compared to the U.S. poverty rate of 17.8 percent, Japan has a social safety net that supports literacy for all. Fewer students suffer from hunger and other barriers to learning.

Linguistically homogenous . Schools teach a single native language and focus on proficiency within it. 98% of Japanese people speak their native language, whereas in the U.S., with a diverse population, there are multilingual families that contribute to a low literacy rate in English.

The money is spread evenly. Some districts don’t get more funding than others, like in the U.S. This means fewer disparities in the quality of teaching and education.

U.S. DOE and H.R. 899: $280 Billion Gone to Waste

Japan’s education system contrasts greatly with the U.S.’s approach, which H.R. 899 seeks to further devolve to state and local control. Japan’s success suggests that a strong, unified system can drive high literacy rates by ensuring consistency and equity, whereas the U.S.’s fragmented system contributes to its 21% low-literacy rate among adults. Critics of H.R. 899 might argue that dismantling federal oversight could exacerbate U.S. literacy challenges by but it’s already been proven hat given more taxpayers funds, the money ends up ion the hands of administrators, not educators.

The DOE has a budget of 280 billion dollars a year. Less than 25% goes to educating our children, and it shows. It’s time to end the DOE for good and start educating our children on our terms.