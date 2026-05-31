As the rest of the Beltway crowd is cheering another trillion dollar blank check for the never-ending wars, Thomas Massie jumps in the driver’s seat and slams on the breaks.

He is the person standing in the way of this mad house when it comes to the fiscal irresponsibility of funneling your tax dollars into black hole budgets for aid to Ukraine, provoking Iran and who knows what else that is hidden in omnibus monstrosities.

As one keen eyed observer noted on X (Twitter), Massie is not just voting NO. He is stopping this madness.

Why does one man have to be the road block? All republicans and democrats do is line up to gorge themselves on spending bills loaded with war making authority and pork for every lobbyist with a rolodex. Massie sees right through this. He kills the amendments that would greatly enhance executive war making authority

For example, dragging America into Iran’s backyard without so much as a congressional declaration makes no sense. Fiscal hawks appreciate Massie for requiring line item scrutiny of the spending bills; showing how they fund never ending entanglements while Main street burns down under inflation.

But there is more to come regarding the Epstein front.

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