Epstein and his associates committed some of the world’s most atrocious crimes, yet those who hold the power to bring about justice have chosen to be idle and do nothing. Even worse, they have lied to the public and bashed anyone who demands full transparency.

The US public has had to endure yet another round of lies from the FBI and DOJ, who claimed that there wasn’t an official Epstein list. In recent weeks, we have also learned that they lied about the footage of Epstein’s cell before his death.



There is no excuse for the government to withhold this list. It is tainting its image by choosing to protect the images of pedophiles.

The Epstein list was a hot topic among conservative voters during the last election, and even those on the left want to see justice on this issue. The government should release this list immediately. The victims deserve justice, and the American public deserves to know the truth.



Buried for Decades



Over a period of several decades, Epstein was able to entangle himself with high-profile individuals in business and politics, gathering a series of intelligence so powerful that the powers in charge are doing everything they can to ensure it never sees the light of day.

Even after his suspicious death in 2019, nothing has been done to bring about justice.



Brad Edwards, one of the first lawyers to go after Epstein, said the following about him 17 years ago.



“Because of Epstein's deviant appetite for young girls, combined with his extraordinary wealth and power, he may just be the most dangerous sexual predator in U.S. history."



This prediction turned out to be 100% correct. Epstein was able to fly under the radar, committing some of the most heinous crimes possible, and even today, his clients have been let off the hook.



After nearly 20 years, many lawyers are continuing to speak out about the buried list of Epstein's clients. No amount of gaslighting and “official government narratives” will change the elephant in the room.

Many Americans have been waiting for this list to be revealed for a long time. Attorneys involved have verified this list, and factions of our government have also verified these facts and promised to release the list to the general public.



Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor, has openly discussed how these documents have been hidden from the public to protect powerful people.

“I know for a fact Epstein documents are being suppressed, and they're being suppressed to protect individuals. I know the names of the individuals. I know why they're being suppressed. I know who's suppressing them, but I'm bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can't disclose what I know."

There is only one reason to suppress the information: protecting the people in power. These victims deserve justice for the atrocious crimes they were victims of, and the American public needs to learn the truth, no matter how terrible it is.



There is absolutely no credible reason for the US government to withhold the full and immediate release of the Epstein list.





The US Government Flip-Flops On Epstein



After promising the world the Epstein list in February, Bondi has disappointed the world by delivering a nothing burger list in February and then claiming the list doesn’t even exist this July.

Nobody can forget how Bondi assured the public that the FBI was going through the lengthy list and would release it to the public soon.

“There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn, and there are hundreds of victims…..And that’s what they’re going through now. The FBI is diligently going through that.”

This move has received tremendous objection from people from both parties. The crimes that Epstein committed were beyond atrocious, and the population is united in exposing these crimes. Bondi openly discussed these crimes in her speeches.



Does she expect the public to just forget about child sex trafficking taking place in plain sight?





Both the FBI and the DOJ have now denied that the list exists.





Our government has gaslit us by saying that there is no list and also downplaying Epstein’s death, while openly admitting the horrors found in the files.

Everyone knows that Epstein committed atrocious crimes and that he was associated with powerful politicians and wealthy individuals. Everyone has also seen how hard it has been to go after Epstein. This switcharoo from these federal agencies won’t fly with the American public, and the population should continue to demand justice.



The population has also just learned that the video footage of Epstein’s cell was edited, when the DOJ previously said the footage was unedited.

Federal agencies have made it very clear that they are not trustworthy because they have been dishonest about the Epstein files. At this point, any logical person now has to question what role the US government played in Epstein’s death, and why it chose to tamper with the security footage.





National Security Implications



One has to wonder about the intentions behind not releasing a list that would bring criminals to justice and support child sex trafficking victims.

Is the government lying to save its own back? Is it too embarrassed about being compromised by another intelligence agency? Do they think the American public can’t handle the truth?



Regardless of the reasoning, there will never be an acceptable excuse. If the US government permanently withholds this release, it will be one of the most disgraceful acts our government has performed in decades.



Eric Weinstein has been vocal about how he believed Epstein was a product of the intelligence community. If this is true, then this would be highly embarrassing for the US government, as Epstein obviously has massive dirt on many powerful people in the United States.

Whatever the case is, the public deserves to know the truth. Our government shouldn’t protect pedophiles. And if we made an embarrassing national security mistake, and fell prey to foreign intelligence efforts, it is best to level up and implement justice to correct these mistakes. If these mistakes were solely confined to our intelligence communities, it is still best for the public to know and for us to overhaul these agencies.



Even if we exclude the intelligence and national security issues, the United States has to show the world it stands for justice. What country will respect us if we fail to convict Epstein while preaching justice to the world?



