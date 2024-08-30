The Club of Rome isn’t an association of Catholic Bishops or fans of ancient Rome. It’s an organization of radical progressives bent on accelerating the “systems change we need for an equitable future on a finite planet.”

For progressives, “equitable” means equal outcomes for everybody. If a star collegiate sprinter and a 300-pound weightlifter were to compete in the hundred-yard dash and both were guaranteed blue ribbons, that’s equity. It has nothing to do with excellence, and everything to do with governmental control.

It sounds a lot like Kurt Vonnegut’s short story “Harrison Bergeron”. Published in 1961, the story depicts a society where everybody is “finally equal.” In Bergeron’s world, equality means equity imposed by structural changes to society. Equity is achieved by handicapping talented individuals.

The first paragraph of the story sets the stage:

The year was 2081, and everybody was finally equal. They weren’t only equal before God and the law. They were equal every which way. Nobody was smarter than anybody else. Nobody was better looking than anybody else. Nobody was stronger or quicker than anybody else. All this equality was due to the 211th, 212th, and 213th Amendments to the Constitution, and to the unceasing vigilance of agents of the United States Handicapper General.

The year 2081 isn’t nearly soon enough for the progressives. The United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Agenda sets “out a supremely ambitious and transformational vision” to change the world into a Vonnegut dystopia.

For their part, radical progressives in the U.S. came up with the "Green New Deal." It, too, describes policies that aim to make systematic change.

Another way to put it is that entities like the U.N. and the Club of Rome are associations of Globalists who think the public is so stupid they need to be told the earth is a “finite planet.”

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris (D-CA) may not be a card-carrying member of the Club of Rome, but she’s with them in spirit.

Club of Rome’s Giant Chinese Leap

Club of Rome co-president Sandrine Dixson-Declève called for a Chinese-styled “Giant Leap” at The Beyond Growth 2023 Conference.

The conference was a “three days major event is a cross-party initiative of 20 Members of the European Parliament, supported by a wide-range of partner organisations, which follows the success of the Post-Growth 2018 conference.”

Dixson-Declève wants a “complete shake-up” that “will create shocks” to the current economic model which culminates in a “significant redistribution of wealth.”

Sound familiar? As the Club of Rome goes, so goes America — if the progressives get their way.

In order "to reach as many [UN Agenda 2030] Sustainable Development Goals" as possible, a "Giant Leap" is necessary, which—among other things—includes "transforming the food system" and "transitioning to clean energy," ranted Dixson-Declève.

"We see a switch to healthier, plant-based diets... We half carbon dioxide emissions every decade to reach Net Zero by 2050. The economic model everywhere is circular... Material consumption of unsustainable resources is reined in, fossil energy phased out, and we see a significant redistribution of wealth... We introduce a universal basic dividend, operating like a universal basic income," Dixson-Declève said.

"We know the Giant Leap will be disruptive — we're talking about a complete shake-up... It will create shocks."

You can hear the euphoric current in Dixson-Declève’s voice as she outlines the fiendish plan. She sounds a bit like Kamala Harris when she talked about falling out of a coconut tree.

Both of these women are nuts.

All Things “Green” Means “Global”

The Green New Deal is an audacious proposal to save the planet. It’s a creative rendition of the progressive agenda. The proposal’s objective is nothing less than giving the federal government unprecedented power over the people.

Kamala Harris co-sponsored Senate legislation backing the Green New Deal. As of July 2024, she still supports the measure’s principles, according to Politifact.

Among the Green New Deal’s goals: Eliminate fossil fuels. Almost three and a half million Americans would lose their jobs as a result, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Green New Deal also promises massive new entitlement programs that could only be realized by way of a radical redistribution of wealth. Sound familiar? The Green New Deal and the Club of Rome are Trojan Horses for the Globalist brand of socialism.

The Green New Deal would also be extremely disruptive. It would turn our entire economic system on its head. The unelected elite would choose what Americans eat and what they drive. Small business owners would be crushed under the pressure of a socialized economy.

More Mao Anyone?

Kamala Harris and Sandrine Dixson-Declève may as well be lovers. They share the same dream. They both envision a Giant Leap into a utopia made in their own image, a make-believe land where the people are forced to bow down to them as if they are the Queens of the World.

In reality, these would-be royals promise nothing but sorrow and a gnashing of teeth, should their dream become reality.

“A Giant Leap,” James Lindsay posted on X, “like Mao's Great Leap, but bigger and worse. Mao's killed about 100 million people.”

Mao’s Great Leap (1958-1962) was extremely disruptive. According to the Black Book of Communism, an estimated 65 million Chinese died in Mao’s attempt to create a new “socialist” China. If you didn't like what Mao was doing, you were executed or starved.

The New Green Deal and the Club of Rome are one and the same. They want us all to take a Giant Leap into a nightmarish world of totalitarian rule. They want to disrupt your life. And they want you to like it.

And what if you don’t like it? Harrison Bergeron, the title character in Vonnegut’s story, is blasted into oblivion by government agents for rebelling against the state. Even worse, he is quickly forgotten — even by his parents— because “equity” means dumbing down the people to the lowest common denominator and distracting them with inanity.

Don’t be fooled. Better to be Harrison Bergeron — who champions human dignity at the cost of his life — than a soulless drone working for a sterile Queen.