Time and time again, school choice has proven to be a popular measure among the American people. When given the chance, parents appreciate being able to select where their kids go to school, rather than having this predetermined by the zip code they live in.

Democrats, for years now, have been doing all they can to crush school choice. They’re beholden to the labor unions that don’t really benefit when parents aren’t forced to send their children to failing public schools. Radical leftists want to control every aspect of a person’s life and they don’t want Americans deciding where their kids can get an education.

While Democrats have been on record opposing school choice for quite some time, many Americans truly underestimated the lengths they’ll go to. Now, we’re seeing this play out in real time as one Kentucky school district comes under fire.

Unlawful Use of Taxpayer Dollars For Political Gain

On X, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie called out the Pulaski County School district for campaigning against a school choice initiative. The illegality of it all enters the equation since this Kentucky district is using public resources from taxpayers to rally against said ballot measure.

What’s more shocking is leftists aren’t even trying to hide the fact that they’re breaking the law. Multiple posts on X have come from individuals urging other Kentucky school districts to join in on using taxpayer dollars to oppose a school choice ballot measure.

School districts are allowed to have their views and opinions on various political measures. Though what they can’t do is spend taxpayer funds to promote one side over the other.

Many X users are therefore wondering whether or not the Pulaski County School district will face any accountability for its actions. If Republican school faculty members were utilizing taxpayer dollars to promote Kentucky’s school choice ballot initiative, charges would be brought against them within the hour.

Sadly, this nation has seen Republicans and Democrats held to very different standards. Some patriots have cited this as a two-tiered justice system where certain laws are applied with discretion, regardless of the lawbreaking that took place.

Even if Pulaski County School officials do face charges for their illegal use of taxpayer money, don’t be shocked if it takes several weeks or months. The leftist machine has very deep tentacles and many people who are invested in blocking school choice.

Voters Will Have the Final Say

In Kentucky, state voters are going to be the ones to determine whether the school choice ballot initiative passes or fails. If the measure succeeds, then the state Constitution will carve out room for the General Assembly to implement state funding for private (and other non-public) schools.

Currently, Kentucky’s Constitution only mandates that public funds go to public schools, which is what the Pulaski County district and other Democrats want to keep in effect. Nevertheless, Kentucky is a red state, which means the school choice measure has a reasonable chance of succeeding in November.

Republicans across Kentucky have endorsed the ballot initiative as well, branding it as a welcome change for families. Furthermore, funding for non-public schools will permit vouchers, tax scholarships for homeschooling, and other initiatives that help school choice in all forms.

Expect More Desperate Antics From the Democrats

Make no mistake: public schools are failing en masse and it boils down to the stranglehold that Democrats have on them. Rather than using these institutions to prove solid educational training and skill sets, the left is treating public schools like campaign rallying grounds.

We’ve seen this via leftist efforts to implement DEI, critical race theory, and a series of other programs that have no business being taught to minors. Parents are naturally pulling away from this, seeking either homeschooling or private schools that align with their values.

This doesn’t bode well for the left-wing teachers unions, though. In order to line their pockets, these unions need as many kids as possible to be in public schools. Since teachers unions fund Democratic political campaigns, leftists have every vested interest in blocking vouchers, school choice, and funding for private schools.

Kentucky isn’t the only state with a school choice initiative on the ballot this November. Other states, like Nebraska and Colorado, will allow voters to decide whether viable access to non-public schools should be enshrined in their state constitutions.

Though as Kentucky Democrats are breaking the law to stop school choice, we shouldn’t rule out leftists doing this in other states. Patriots nationwide should be making sure that no laws are violated to suppress Americans who aren’t willing to adhere to the left’s radical agenda.

School choice, by all accounts, is a major asset to this nation. Not having one’s school predetermined by their zip code empowers parents and their children who will become the next generation of leaders.