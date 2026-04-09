Great job in the Kentucky House on “the chicken bill!” This bill would finally allow Kentucky farmers and shoppers to take full advantage of the federal exemption for small farms/processors. Buy local, eat healthy. — Rep Thomas Massie

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-04) posted on X this week with a message that should bring a smile to the faces of every liberty-lover living in Kentucky. The Kentucky House has approved what is being referred to as the “chicken bill,” which is a very basic bill that ties Kentucky state regulation to common sense federal exemptions for small poultry operations. No more will local farmers — whether backyard or small-scale — need to go through expensive hurdles to sell dozens of chickens they raise themselves.

This is the type of quiet deregulation that really makes a difference to real people.

The new law allows farms producing less than 20,000 birds per year to sell directly to consumers — either right from the farm gate, at local markets, or from a simple roadside stand. No more mandatory mobile processing units. No more state permits that added additional expense and caused fear among small operators. Simply honest farmers providing customers — often families — with locally produced food they can be certain where it came from.

This is food freedom in action.

For far too long, overly zealous regulators have treated every chicken coop as a potential industrial hazard. As such, small producers were burdened with the same rules applied to large corporate operations. Consumers paid more for food; consumers had fewer choices; and many good people were driven out of business before they were able to start.

No longer.

Massie brought attention to this victory as he knows what’s at stake. When government gets out of the way, opportunity arises. Neighbors can support each other instead of supporting distant agribusiness giants. Children learn where their food actually comes from. Communities become stronger through voluntary exchanges as opposed to receiving permission from bureaucrats.

How refreshing to see lawmakers choose practical liberty over the performance of controlling power.

This legislation does not remove all oversight — there is still smart, targeted oversight that protects public health as needed. However, it clearly establishes a line: If you’re a producer operating at a modest scale and selling directly to knowledgeable buyers, the state is no longer required to act as the middleman.

This distinction is much more important to most Washington insiders than they will ever admit.

Most Kentuckians are unaware of the potential ripple effect throughout farm country of this singular state-level change that may also inspire similar reforms across America. That could be the most promising sign for the future of American agriculture to date.

Here’s the underlying fact: centralized one-size-fits-all regulations have historically been detrimental to rural America. They benefit the big players with deep pockets who can hire lobbyists and maintain compliance departments. They penalize both the innovator and the traditionalist. And they increase costs for everyone looking for fresh, local protein to place on their tables.

Kentucky has had enough.

This victory is a perfect fit into the larger fight for economic sanity. Small farms are not charity cases — they are engines of local wealth creation. They keep money circulating within their community. They diminish our reliance on precarious national food supply chains. And they offer consumers real choice instead of whatever the industrial food complex determines to send to market.

Deregulation critics continually paint the same frightening picture: chaos, contamination, collapse. However, the federal exemption that this bill mirrors has operated safely for decades. States like Kentucky are simply closing the gap to reality. Consumers are not foolish — they can read labels, ask questions, and determine for themselves who they believe has earned their trust regarding their family’s dinner.

Freedom works when you allow it.

Massie’s advocacy of the bill is not some form of party politics. It is pure, unadulterated principle-based conservatism: Get government out of the way and allow productive citizens to prosper. No showmanship. No new spending initiatives. Only eliminating artificial obstacles allowing people to produce for themselves and their communities.

Farms across the state are celebrating. Farm roadside stands that previously sat empty are now filled with fresh chicken. Local markets are gaining another dependable seller. And families fed up with the unknown source of their meat from big box stores have a superior alternative available nearby.

This is the exact form of grassroots reform that creates lasting support for limited government. When people experience actual results — fewer barriers, higher quality, stronger local economies — they remember who fought for them.

Naturally, this is not the end. Other bills could expand to other types of livestock or value-added products. Additional states should follow Kentucky’s example and cease punishing small-scale producers who present zero systemic risk. Congress could do even more by expanding federal exemptions nationwide.

However, for today, Kentuckians get to celebrate an authentic win.

The chicken bill demonstrates that principled leaders can still produce positive outcomes. It demonstrates that advocating for small business and personal responsibility is not nostalgic — it is prudent policymaking. And it serves as a reminder to all Americans that liberty is not an abstraction. At times it can appear as a farmer handing a cooler full of fresh chickens to a consumer with a handshake and a smile.

This is the America we’ve been fighting for.

Massie was spot on with his post. This bill may seem relatively minor. However, it sends a significant message to lawmakers: Government should serve the people — not suffocate them. When lawmakers remember this, good things happen.

Kentucky reminded the remainder of America how to do it. Small farmers, local eaters, and freedom lovers everywhere would be wise to pay attention and prepare for replicating the successes in their own backyards.