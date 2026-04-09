Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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Marie Gerones's avatar
Marie Gerones
2h

Wonderful to read that Kentucky State legislators have given Kentuckians a huge organic chicken producing win. Small Kentuchy farms will provide their communities with direct sale of their chickens, no middlemen, so they can eat healthier. Thank you Rep. Massie for supporting the "chicken bill " More states will follow, I predict and hope for.

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