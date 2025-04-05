FEMA is an obvious target for government corruption and waste reforms in 2025. This organization has wasted money on unrelated costs and failed to adequately support American citizens following the hurricanes in 2024. After all of these failures, FEMA later claimed that it was going to run out of money soon.

Kash Patel recently convicted a higher-level government employee of abusing FEMA funds. This occurred around the same time that FEMA abandoned many people in North Carolina during one of the worst challenges experienced in decades. The double standards are appalling, especially considering that FEMA had previously told employees to avoid supporting houses with Trump signs.



FEMA is in no place to serve the country because of its financial mismanagement and lack of knowledge and empathy for state struggles. If we can’t clean up these criminal agencies, it seems best to bring power back to the states. In the meantime, the public will likely learn many more dark secrets about the deep-rooted corruption of FEMA.

Defrauding FEMA



FEMA has been a magnet for fraud in recent years. This fact mainly came to light after the world watched FEMA’s brutal treatment of hurricane victims in western North Carolina and other parts of the country.

As it turns out, FEMA can be much more helpful for elites who know how to game the system. Kash Patel has recently charged a director-level US Customers and Border Protection official for defrauding FEMA to gain access to extra funds.

The director-level employee who was involved in this scam received funds from FEMA but didn’t use any of the funds for the stated purpose. After being investigated, this person still claims that she did nothing wrong.



The combination of fraud and wasteful spending has been a major thorn for the American public, which is on the brink of losing disaster relief in the future. Elites who know how to game the system can get away with fraud, while ordinary citizens are forced to struggle. Moreover, there have been many other cases of individuals fraudulently claiming relief during other disasters, such as the forest fires in California. It's no wonder FEMA has struggled to fund relief projects.

FEMA has also been pouring money into unrelated causes, such as border security. Why should FEMA branch into other unrelated issues like this when it is short on funds and can’t even manage its core operations?



Sadly, Americans have been forced to fund an organization that hates and neglects it. FEMA reps have been fired for skipping houses with Trump signs. Many people diligently pay taxes to the government, only to see FEMA waste these funds on unrelated purposes. This reckless behavior and disdain for middle-class Americans needs to be ended through the force of law. Americans deserve much better.





FEMA Ignores the Middle Class: The Abandonment of North Carolina was a Disgrace



FEMA’s response to the hurricanes of 2024 was a true disaster. This organization proved itself to be utterly useless while it left people in the state to fend for themselves.



There were 2,000 landslides and over 70,000 damaged homes in North Carolina. Despite this heavy damage, FEMA was unable to step in and provide support for people in need. Many people were left without motel vouchers or any other options, while FEMA funds poured into other illicit or unrelated causes.



The Subcommittee on Government Operations recently announced a hearing to investigate FEMA’s terrible response to the hurricanes last year. Subcommittee Chair Pete Sessions commented on FEMA’s delayed response to provide relief to various states in the United States.

“Recent hurricanes devastated communities across the United States, including those in North Carolina. FEMA has a responsibility to utilize every tool at their disposal to deliver aid to the countless Americans still in need. In the aftermath of these deadly storms, it has become clear that reports of delays in critical assistance and unclear communication can overshadow FEMA’s mission. While natural disasters are unpredictable, FEMA’s operation should not be.”

FEMA needs to be overhauled to ensure that it can cooperate with states to timely respond to disasters. If not, the federal government should abolish FEMA and give these financial resources directly to the state.

Trump has also strongly criticized FEMA and has noted that this is a time to focus on the role that states play in managing disasters.

“FEMA just hasn’t done the job. And we’re looking at the same concept of FEMA. I like, frankly, the concept when North Carolina gets hit, the governor takes care of it. When Florida gets hit, the governor takes care of it. Being the state takes care of it. To have a group of people come in from an area they don’t even know where they’re going to immediately solve a problem is something that never worked for me.”

Trump also mentioned the idea of the federal government stepping in to support the states during these disasters. FEMA has been preoccupied with other matters, and when it did step in to help in some states, its actions were essentially useless. Giving more power to the states is the most logical approach.





FEMA Distracted by the Border



Who thought it was a good idea to open up the Southern border and then pay FEMA to provide these areas with relief?

Another sad reality is that FEMA has been too busy managing the crisis at the Southern border. This distraction has interfered with its ability to serve the local population. The crisis at the southern border was by design and we should have never ended up in this situation.

However, the greater issue to note is that this crisis has nothing to do with FEMA. FEMA has awarded a lot of money to communities that receive a lot of illegal immigrants. This organization should not be focusing on border security.

Fake news journalists are baffled as to how FEMA could have possibly run out of funds so quickly.

These wasteful practices have put a strain on our government and forced citizens to fund organizations that place Americans’ interests second. FEMA even mentioned in 2024 that it would not be able to operate if it ran out of funds. Americans deserve a much better system.



A common theme among reforms under the Trump administration has been boosting the power of the states. Disaster relief is one particular area in which states are obviously better equipped to step in and solve the disaster. They know the area better and have more empathy for the population. Federal agencies, on the other hand, have squandered resources and provided embarrassing relief support. FEMA should be reformed or even eliminated, and the states should receive more financial resources to actually provide disaster relief.