Free speech is one of America’s bedrock principles, yet it’s constantly coming under attack from the Democrats. Over the years, left-wing demands for censorship have ramped up, with calls for people who say anything that goes against mainstream views to be punished.

Democrats are pushing for this despite free speech being a pivotal part of the First Amendment. Our Founding Fathers were very much aware that the right to speak freely is a paramount part of living in a just society.

The left, however, is working to dismantle this through various underhanded tactics. Many of them claim to support free speech, yet also argue that so-called “hate speech” isn’t acceptable and requires punishment. Others have begun decrying “misinformation,” which is code for any speech that Democrats disagree with.

One of the latest efforts to undo the First Amendment comes from failed 2004 presidential candidate John Kerry.

Kerry is Playing a Dangerous Game

One long standing view of the Democratic Party is that Americans should throw our inalienable rights to the wayside, all in the name of a so-called “greater good.” This was their philosophy during COVID, when they brought tyranny to the United States all in the name of public health.

While speaking before the World Economic Forum, Kerry endorsed similar beliefs. On video footage, the failed presidential candidate is seen describing the right to free speech as a “major roadblock.” Of course, he believes it’s a “roadblock” against the public’s ability to “hammer” what his party views as “disinformation.”

Kerry even took things one step further. He insisted that Democrats need to “win” for the sake of “implementing change.” With rhetoric like this, we the people know the type of change that Kerry has in mind. It ultimately boils down to the First Amendment being removed from the Constitution, all under the false guise of protection.

On X, Republicans like Rep. Thomas Massie slammed Kerry’s clear disregard for Americans to exercise constitutional rights. Massie, in doing this, pointed out that Democrats have a pressing desire to rule over people and override individual liberties. This is ironically why the Founding Fathers put so much work into the Constitution and enshrined free speech within the First Amendment.

Patriots also have to realize that Kerry is not alone in his views. Many other Democrats despise the First Amendment and see it as a “major roadblock” to them securing power in perpetuity.

We Must Protect Our Rights

Without the liberty to speak freely, every other right goes away too. This includes the Second Amendment, the right against cruel and unusual punishment, and more. If Democrats were to ever get their way in dismantling the First Amendment, they would not stop there.

In the United States, we the people must do everything we can to keep the “roadblocks” that are our liberties intact. They are increasingly coming under siege from Democrats who can feel people tiring of their antics and turning against them. Left-wing officials, rather than changing their policies and strategies, are instead trying to bend Americans to their will by force.

John Kerry’s remarks shouldn’t come as a surprise by any means. Though they should be taken as a warning of who the Democrats are and the lengths they’ll go to seize power in this country.

There’s Only One Man Who Can Stop Them

Democrats have a clear agenda to dismantle America from the inside out and only President Trump can stop them. For years, Trump has been fighting against the deep state, despite he and his family facing ongoing attacks for it. Even when the left managed to steal an election from him in 2020, Trump didn’t back down and he continued fighting.

This year, Trump is once again working to return to the White House. He’s made it clear that should this happen, he’ll go to bat for the liberties of we the people every single time. This means holding deep state operatives accountable and taking care of business when it counts the most.

Without Trump in office, Democrats are going to keep attacking our freedoms, both openly and behind the scenes. This is why they’re terrified at the prospect of a second Trump term, which would see America and the best interests our nation put first.

Election Day is less than one month away. Patriots must go to the polls in droves and cast their ballots for Trump. There has to be such a resounding win that Democrats have no hopes of stealing the race or presenting slates of fake ballots in the middle of the night.

In addition to electing Trump by historic margins, conservatives also have to elect Trump-endorsed candidates in the House and Senate. A Congress of patriots will help Trump in making America great again, while a Congress of RINOs and Democrats will undermine him at every turn.

Time is running out and if things don’t turn out well in November, our country is in for some incredibly dark days.