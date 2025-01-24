Rep. Thomas Massie doesn't mind going it alone. He is a man of principles more than politics, an attribute sorely lacking in Washington D.C. these days. A principled man living among calculating politicians can be dangerous. So be it. Massie is not afraid to stand his ground–even when it is costly.

It’s no secret that Massie doesn’t have a lot of confidence in Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Massie was the lone Republican to vote against Johnson’s re-election to the role in January.

As far as Massie is concerned, Johnson has too much in common with Joe Biden. “For months Democrats ignored the fact that Joe Biden was a potato,” Massie posted on X.

“They convinced themselves that keeping him around was the pragmatic way to win the day. Too late did they admit the emperor had no clothes,” Massie continued. “Republicans are doing the same thing by keeping Speaker Mike Johnson.”

Biden was to be a placeholder for the Democrats. He ended up being a disaster. Is Johnson headed down the same path?

The Greasy Potato Bowl

Massie forgot one detail. Joe Biden isn't just a potato; he’s a greasy potato that has been in the deep fryer too long. Johnson hasn’t been soaking in the political lard for nearly as long as Biden, but he is taking on the same smell.

Massie told former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz he wouldn't vote for Johnson even if fellow deficit hawk Chip Roy of Texas was offered the chair of the House Rules Committee.

“Oh no. You can pull all my fingernails out, you can shove bamboo up in them, you can start cutting off my fingers,” Massie said the day before the vote. “I am not voting for Mike Johnson tomorrow, and you can take that to the bank.”

It’s not personal–unless losing the House majority can be seen as a personal issue. That’s what Massie thinks will happen with Johnson as Speaker for another term. Not everyone agrees.

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich challenged “CONTRARIAN” House Republicans to explain why they were against Johnson. Massie took up the summons by breaking down each point of Gingrich’s post.

“[We] want a Speaker who inspires the public and who can make our case in the media, so we can keep the majority for the second half of Trump’s term,” Massie posted on X.

“Johnson nearly led us to the minority in what was a banner year for Trump,” he continued. “He is certain to lose us the majority in 2026.”

Massie went on to dissect each of Gingric’s points. As usual, he made a lot of sense. In a world where smoke and mirrors are the norm, someone who sees through the illusion is called a contrarian.

“[Johnson] was only electable the first time because he hadn’t held any type of leadership position, nor had he ever fought for anything, so no one disliked him and everyone was tired of voting,” Massie stated.

“He won by being the least objectionable candidate, and he no longer possesses that title.”

Massie accused Gingrich of using scare tactics when he claimed not voting for Johnson was crippling Trump’s voter-given mandate.

According to Massie, Johnson “owes his current speakership to the Democrats. Here’s the roll call for the motion to table the motion to vacate last summer. Pelosi and Jeffries teamed up to save Johnson.”

“In closing, the emperor has no clothes and the entire conference knows it but few will say it. The general public knows it too,” Massie concluded. “Please don’t shoot the messengers.”

The commonsense congressman from Kentucky may prove to be the only one who can grab a greasy potato and hold it in his grip.

Performance Under Pressure

Having won the Electoral College and the popular vote, Trump has been given a mandate. He has a lot of political capital to spend. On top of that, the GOP has a majority in the House and Senate. It all looks rosy for the MAGA agenda, right?

Not so fast. House Republicans begin the 119th Congress with the smallest House majority since 1931.

As it stands, Republicans have 219 votes in the House. That’s just one more vote than the minimum 218 needed to pass a bill. Johnson won the speakership on the first ballot with 218 votes. That’s what Jonson will be up against bill after bill as his term unfolds.

Massie doesn't think Johnson’s up to the job. He may be right.

House Republicans had steam coming out of their ears with Johnson’s “leadership” on the end-of-year ploy to extend government funding until March. Johnson’s initial continuing resolution (CR) looked more like a pork farm omnibus than a simple temporary funding measure.

“It’s not a CR, which is a continuation of the budget. It’s turning into an omnibus,” GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

“It’s a total dumpster fire. I think it’s garbage,” said Rep. Eric Burlison, a member of the House Freedom Caucus. “This is what Washington, D.C., has done. This is why I ran for Congress, to try to stop this. And sadly, this is happening again.”

Rep. Chip Roy, also a member of the Freedom Caucus, agreed. “We get this negotiated crap, and we’re forced to eat this crap sandwich. Why? Because freaking Christmas is right around the corner. It’s the same dang thing every year. Legislate by crisis, legislate by calendar. Not legislate because it’s the right thing to do.”

In other words, Johnson looked like just another D.C. status quo-loving whichever way the wind blows politician.

With the smallest of majorities, the House Freedom Caucus is powerful. In some ways, it’s even more powerful than Trump because the members can block legislation before it gets to the president’s desk.

Does Mike Johnson have the moxie needed to be the GOP’s version of Nancy Pelosi? Pelosi was–for all her many and glaring faults–one of the most effective Speakers of the modern era.

Or will Johnson prove to be just another ineffective greasy potato like Joe Biden?

Time will tell. Massie has placed his bet.