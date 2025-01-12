54% Off For Massie’s 54th!
At the height of COVID, we the people witnessed unprecedented levels of tyranny. The government forcibly closed businesses, labeling entire swaths of jobs as “non-essential.” Meanwhile, social distancing measures went into effect and people were denied entry into grocery stores unless they covered their faces with masks.
Unfortunately, things got a lot worse. Not long after these measures, COVID vaccines were rolled out. Yet rather than allowing Americans to take these vaccines at their own comfort levels, the government and medical establishment began pressuring people to receive them.
People were told their children couldn’t attend school unless they produced a vaccination card. Meanwhile, Americans lost their jobs, all for refusing to receive an experimental jab that came to market way too soon.
One of the main figureheads spearheading all of this was none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci. As a matter of fact, Fauci’s “advice” played a direct role in the mandates and measures released to the masses.
Despite all the harm this caused, along with new information that’s come to light, Joe Biden recently praised Fauci as a “true hero.”
Biden is Truly Not Well
Over the years, it’s become readily apparent that the current president is suffering from some form of cognitive impairment. He’s been seen slurring his words, confusing important names and places, and even wandering off at odd times.
Yet, Biden’s assessment of Fauci truly speaks to just how unwell he is. At no point did Fauci conduct himself in a manner that was even close to heroic. All of the measures that he endorsed and insisted would protect public health did absolutely nothing of the sort.
Biden didn’t just stop at calling Fauci a hero, though. While delivering remarks outside of the White House, the president even went so far as to salute Fauci. Generally, salutes are reserved for our nation’s servicemembers - people who’ve actually fought and sacrificed for America.
Nevertheless, Biden decided that Fauci was deserving of similar treatment, despite the latter using this nation to enrich and bolster his own image.
Fauci Sold Us Down the River
Let’s be clear about all the crimes and horrendous acts that Fauci engaged in. He didn’t just advocate for harebrained COVID mitigation strategies and lie about the effectiveness of vaccinations.
Fauci also directly covered up the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) involvement in funding gain-of-function research. As a matter of fact, he’s been repeatedly called out by Sen. Rand Paul for this. During multiple congressional testimonies, Fauci alleged that the NIH played no role in funding the research that led to COVID’s creation in a lab.
However, further reviews determined this was, in fact, not true. Furthermore, the lab leak theory that Fauci repeatedly dismissed as a “conspiracy” has since been proven as the most plausible answer to where COVID originates from.
At the same time that Fauci was lying to this country, he landed magazine covers and was treated like a king by the mainstream media. Any American who dared to criticize or question him faced accusations of being “anti-science” and wanting elderly people to die.
Fauci himself even once stated that to question him was to be against medicine and healthcare.
The Real Heroes of America
Contrary to what Joe Biden believes, Fauci is not a hero. The true heroes of this nation are everyday folks who bravely stood up for medical freedom.
During a period when it was extremely costly to do so, countless patriots stood up and refused to take the experimental vaccine. Some lost their jobs and businesses because of it. Yet, at the end of the day, these Americans realized that informed consent is critical to the values this nation was founded on.
Other heroes of this nation are those who stood up against Biden’s attempt to nationalize vaccine mandates. There was a period when the president pushed for anyone who employed more than 100 workers to mandate the COVID vaccine as a condition of working.
However, countless conservatives across the nation stood up against this. They fought Joe Biden all the way to the Supreme Court and ultimately won. It is for this reason, and this reason alone, that Biden’s mandate didn’t become the law of the land.
Fauci Must Answer For What He’s Done
When Democrats had control of Congress, they refused to launch any serious investigations into Fauci’s conduct. Though Republicans will control both the House and Senate, come January 3, 2025.
One of the 119th Congress’ top priorities should be truly holding Fauci responsible. He didn’t just lie to Americans about COVID mitigation strategies. He intentionally misled the country about tax dollars going towards dangerous research in Wuhan, China.
The private emails Fauci sent to his colleagues at the NIH were also very different from what he was publicly telling Americans as the cameras rolled.
If this country doesn’t truly hold Fauci accountable for his crimes and stop treating him as a “hero,” there will be an even worse version of him in the future.
Confiscate/let law suits proceed/imprison Fauci
Thank you for so eloquently speaking the truth about the evil lies of Fauci. No one should ever be required to be bombarded with any products if they choose to decline. Fauci and the whole gang of his need to be prosecuted for yelling fear tactics to the demise and loss of health of people on this planet. Included in his gang are the CDC and leadership, NIH and all of their leadership, WHO-and all their leadership, FDA and all their leadership, CIA, FBI, All Congress members supporting the mandates, All Senators supporting the mandates, All Governors supporting the mandates, All mayors support the mandates, All police leadership enforcing the mandates, All Corporate leadership complying with mandates,All doctors complying with mandates, All healthcare clinics complying with mandates, All hospitals and leadership that complied with decreasing healthcare staff and placed healthcare workers on furlough and then lied about not having enough staff, all the while accepting dollars for each COVID death, All doctors who accepted dollars for each person that they could convince to be easily compliant to follow the mandates, Each leader of the Teachers Union, Each teacher that complied with having children masked, Each person who injected another human with the CoVid injection, Each doctor that would not stand up for patients and had not educated themselves to remedies of illness, each and every leadership of the Media who complied with false narratives to effect compliance mandates, Each judge that ordered shutting down businesses. But most of all, certainly hold accountable all of the greedy ones who made a thin dime on any of the production of the injectable products used for COVID, All of the leadership of the pharmaceutical companies producing and distributing the injections.
The ongoing horrific human demise caused by the evil demands for power and profit should be addressed and dealt with immediately.