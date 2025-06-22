For decades, big pharma’s been taking Americans to the cleaners with dangerous, risky vaccines.
Due to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, manufacturers have absolute immunity when it comes to the safety and effectiveness of their products. This law, enacted in 1986, prevents Americans from bringing lawsuits against manufacturers, even when their products cause vaccine injuries.
This needs to end.
