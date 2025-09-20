It’s Time For Gun Free Zones to Disappear
The government needs to stop making public schools soft targets for t*rrorists.
Every time a mass shooting happens in our country, Democrats always find a way to pin it on conservatives. Before the bodies even get cold in the ground, radical leftists start screeching for law abiding citizens to hand over our guns and rights to self defense.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Classy Thomas Massie to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.