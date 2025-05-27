The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is one of the greatest changes to stem from the current Trump administration. With the president’s blessing, DOGE now works around the clock to root out federal waste and corruption.

A key part of this means cutting back on spending. Over the past four years, Democrats wasted money and ran up the national debt to ridiculous extents. Even now, the left still wants to keep dispatching money overseas, all while ignoring problems here at home.

As a result of this, inflation, daily living expenses, and interest rates are out of control. Americans remain in a financial bind, to say the least.

In light of the present circumstances, DOGE has come forward with proposed spending cuts. These cuts are essential to not just eliminating waste, but also doing away with corruption.

Unfortunately, the current Congress has yet to approve DOGE’s recommended spending cuts. This is a major problem that demands change, effective immediately.

The Stakes Are Too High to Play Games

Both the House and Senate are currently controlled by the GOP. This means Republicans have all the votes needed to approve DOGE’s spending cuts. Why they haven’t done so is cause for concern.

On X, Rep. Thomas Massie drew attention to this. According to the Republican lawmaker, the House of Representatives has yet to initiate a vote on the aforementioned recommendations from DOGE.

This Republican Congress is barely working and that needs to change. Otherwise, we risk losing power to the Democrats during the November 2026 midterms. Campaigns for these elections are going to kick off in a matter of months.

Rep. Massie also pointed out that DOGE’s spending cuts have the blessing of President Trump. In fact, during Trump’s State of the Union address, he endorsed a series of reductions for various appropriations.

While he spoke, Republican lawmakers applauded the president’s every word; yet they haven’t taken any tangible action months later.

What’s the Hold Up Here?