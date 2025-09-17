Throughout history, problems stemming from government monopolies have continuously reared their ugly heads. When competition decreases, corruption grows. Moreover, private companies owned by the government tend to be weaponized against we the people.

We’ve seen this play out with various federal agencies that present themselves as altruistic and for the people. Eventually, these groups get exposed for lying to the public, taking kickbacks from organizations they’re supposed to oversee, and more.

Over the years, conservatives have rightfully advocated for a limited government. This doesn’t just mean cutting taxes and ending wasteful spending programs. It likewise requires keeping the government out of private companies.

Once these companies let government bureaucrats get involved in their day to day dealings, chaos quickly ensues. What’s more is this: in 2025, few Americans know there’s been an ongoing effort to hand over private companies to the public sector.

This is a mistake and every single patriot should worry about the implications here. One of the latest conservatives raising alarm bells is none other than GOP Rep. Thomas Massie.

Unlike the deep state (and milquetoast politicians beholden to the deep state), Massie never shies away from uncomfortable truths.

It’s Time to Put an Immediate End to This

Many folks are familiar with multinational tech company Intel. Started in the United States during 1968, Intel became well renowned for developing semiconductor chips, computer processors, and other similar devices.

This all sounds great; though one serious problem has emerged: the federal government currently has 10% ownership of Intel. As pointed out by Rep. Massie, this ownership goes against our sacred national values that include free market capitalism and innovation that serves the people.