For many years now, it’s been more than apparent that the FBI is working against we the people.

At every turn, the federal agency puts its own select interests above law and order. That’s not a good thing. In fact, it threatens national security.

They’ve targeted President Trump.

They’ve targeted Americans who support President Trump.

Where does it end?

The FBI isn’t alone in this either. As a matter of fact, many government agencies have been caught doing the deep state’s bidding.

Put simply, we can’t trust ANY of them to do the right thing or resist the forces of corruption.

In the case of the FBI, however, new and disturbing details have emerged.

The latest?

COINTELPRO was exposed for its illegal operations that involved targeting and assassinating American citizens.

It’s So Much Worse Than We All Knew