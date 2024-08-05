When we think of a coup d'etat, we tend to imagine violence tantamount to outright civil war. An ambitious general becomes power-hungry and leads an all-out assault on the elected government by trying to seize the capitol and usher in his own personal brand of authoritarianism.

This scene has played out across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and South America for decades. It’s one we’re used to watching on the news from the safety of our own first-world superpower. You could say it’s become ingrained into the public conscious by way of the ceaseless stream of political upheaval being broadcast by the media.

But what if a coup happened here in America -- would you even be able to notice?

Odds are you wouldn’t, or at least it would be far more subtle than tanks rolling through the streets of DC as reporters capture the conflict for clout and clicks like a scene straight of Alex Garland’s film “Civil War.” No, America’s political intrigue isn’t as kinetic or passionate as its less-developed counterparts throughout the world.

Wars are waged weekly between competing corporate interests, policy thinktanks and private equity firms, but always constrained to a narrow aperture of unwritten rules that require the combatants to use anything but violence to attack their enemies. Force is allowed, but only in the forms of capital, lawfare, propaganda, blackmail, etc. In other words, the armies of insurrection have been replaced with legions of spies and saboteurs.

Last week, the President of the United States shared a letter outlining his decision to bow out of the presidential election, via a tweet that didn’t bother to elaborate on why he had come to this decision. Then there was radio silence from the White House for days, as the media and internet detectives tried to decipher what exactly was really going on.

The void of information left plenty of room for conspiracy theories to propagate because the whole situation seemed so strange. The media and politicians like to insult conspiracy theorists, labeling them as lunatics, but the rhetoric rings hollow when the American people are left with more questions than answers by the man who has just chosen to abandon the race for the highest elected office in the country.

Why would the president not address the nation live to share such an important and highly personal decision? Why would he share a letter on Twitter and then just vanish for days, right after it’s been announced he has Covid? It’s the political equivalent of breaking up over text. Biden ghosted America.

Since then, he has appeared briefly to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, much to the chagrin of former president Barack Obama and other key figures in the Democrat Party. Still, no real answers have been given as to why he dropped out of the race. Probably because he would have to admit that he’s been asleep at the wheel for the past four years, barely able to share a coherent thought without the assistance of a teleprompter and a schedule that allows him to clock out at 2pm every day so he can take a nap.

What I find of particular interest is that his own staffers were as surprised as the rest of us about all of this. They found out he had dropped out of the race the same way you and I did: on Twitter. There was no prior communication with them that would have led them to believe Biden was going to back out of the election going into last weekend. After all, he had just told Congress and his own party that nothing short of Jesus showing up and commanding it would get him to drop out.

While I’m sure we can make plenty of jokes and some great memes about how Jesus must have heard him and showed up last Sunday, I think the truth is less spiritual and more political. It seems more like the Democrat Party and its biggest donors decided Biden was out and made sure that it happened quietly without making too many waves.

We already knew the letter was written for him and the signature was most likely digital. This was all prefaced by Mark Halperin in an interview last Friday, where he said one of his trusted sources in Biden’s administration had told a letter had already been drafted and the president would announce he was dropping out of the race “As soon as this weekend.”

This was a decision that was made for him, because the Democrat Party is terrified of another Trump presidency. They’re not willing to risk running a senile geriatric with abysmally low polling numbers against the man who survived an assassination attempt by one of their voters only to pump his fist and shout “Fight!”

This is their Hail Mary in the fourth quarter. Harris couldn’t even win in her own state in the last election, but they’re betting on the tribalism of black and female voters to be enough to beat Trump in November. It’s simple statistics, really. They’ve got thousands of people crunching numbers and a fresh candidate this late in the race is still better than a guaranteed loss.

The race is far from over and we don’t know how things will play out in November, but there’s too much evidence to ignore the very real possibility that a coup took place on our own soil last week. We may be relatively safe compared to Sudan and Bolivia, but recent events have shown that we are not immune to coups.