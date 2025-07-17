In a new political landscape, where billions of dollars are funneled into defense budgets, foreign policy is shaped by strategic interests, and the news cycle turns a simple conflict into a commodity, one truth remains: Congress works for you.

Unfortunately, the US government is now sending more money and military equipment to Ukraine, even under the Trump Administration.

When you elect your representatives and the debates of war and peace unfurl, your voice should be in that room. And if it’s not there, it should be delivered by phone, loud and clear:

“No new wars. Not in my name. Not on my watch.”

This article isn’t about bragging politicians or setting up campaigns or rallies. It’s about something subtle yet powerful: making a two-minute phone call that can easily reshape foreign policy for years to come. It’s about reminding Congress of your voice as a citizen, holding them accountable, and preventing further needless US involvement in foreign wars.

We live in a country where the Constitution gives Congress, not the President, the sole authority to declare war. Yet, decade after decade, war after war, clash after clash, that power has been abused, ignored, or even outsourced. And Americans are tired. Veterans are weary, and the world has suffered countless consequences of ruthless interception.

That’s why global leaders like Thomas Massie have become so crucial. Known for his constitutional empowerment and non-interventionist foreign affairs, Massie has consistently voted against establishing new wars, prolonging endless conflicts, or handing blank checks to foreign regimes. He believes in peace through resistance, a vision once seen as the best of American statesmanship.

This guide will walk you through exactly how to make that call. Whether you've never dialed a congressional office before or you're ready to rally others into action, this is your toolkit, step-by-step, no guesswork.

Together, we’ll cover:

Why calling works better than email or social media posts What to say when you call (scripts included) How to find your representatives’ phone numbers How to stay consistent and make your voice count And how to do it all without feeling overwhelmed

This isn’t a partisan campaign. It’s a patriotic one. Because whether you’re left, right, or libertarian, there’s one thing every American should agree on:

We should never go to war unless we absolutely have to.

Let’s get started.

Why “No New Wars” Matters Now More Than Ever

The Cost of Forever Wars

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that it’s been more than twenty years since the United States launched its first military action in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history. Since then, we’ve witnessed multiple conflicts erupting in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and beyond. Trillions of dollars were spent, and countless innocent lives were lost. The entire region was destabilized, and generations of veterans were left with physical and invisible scars. Yet the hunger and appetite for new conflicts never seem to fade.

Each year, new bills were passed to grant military aid, deploy forces, and fund proxy wars, often under vague and cliché justifications. New enemies were declared every single time, old enemies repackaged, and the war machine? It didn’t sleep. It kept running on your tax money and silence.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that war is easy to start and hard to end. Leaders speak of humanitarian goals and defending democracy, but the result is often regime change, loss of countless civilian lives, and blowback that makes the US less safe.

A policy of restraint isn’t weakness. It’s wisdom.

Thomas Massie: A Voice of Restraint in a Sea of Hawks

Representative Thomas Massie (KY-4) has taken a major step by standing as one of the few voices in Congress consistently opposing unnecessary military entanglements. So let it be a foreign aid package that’s disguised as a defense bill or an open-ended authorization of force, Massie has made his narrative clear: no new wars without constitutional approval, clear national interest, and genuine debate.

Here are just a few highlights from his record:

In 2013, he co-sponsored a bill restricting the President from engaging in military action in Syria without congressional approval. In 2022, he was one of the few Republicans to vote against funding for Ukraine without accountability or conditions, warning of escalation with a nuclear-armed Russia.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Massie isn’t anti-American; he’s a pro-Constitution. He believes that America is strongest when it’s led by example, not by force.

The Stakes Are Higher Now Than Ever

In the current geopolitical atmosphere, the risks of new wars have escalated way quickly than ever:

Eastern Europe is the main highlight, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine diverting NATO members towards a confrontation with a nuclear power. Tension between China and Taiwan has ignited serious discussions in Congress and the Pentagon about future conflict in the Pacific. The Middle East remains unstable, with Iran, Syria, and new militant factions in the spotlight, and Israel’s regional policies dragging the U.S. into potential flashpoints. Defense budgets continue to soar, with little oversight or public debate. In 2024 alone, the U.S. spent over $997 billion on defense, more than the next nine countries combined.

Each of these scenarios carries a large risk of dragging Americans into another open-ended war, the one that we didn’t vote for, weren’t consulted for, and may not even fully understand.

Which is why your voice matters now more than ever.

Why “No New Wars” Is Not Isolationism

At this point, some critics will simply dismiss the non-interventionism as isolationism, but this is a false narrative. Wanting to avoid unnecessary war is not the same as disengaging from the world; as a matter of fact, refusing to barge into conflict is a more sensible and responsible path to take.

"Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations, entangling alliances with none." Thomas Jefferson

This philosophy doesn’t mean we should turn our backs on the world; it simply means to engage through different means, such as trade, diplomacy, and even strength, rather than resorting to regime change or endless bombing campaigns that take countless civilian lives.

Thomas Massie, like the Founders, believes in defending our nation, not policing the planet.

The Public Is With Us, But Congress Needs Reminding

Polling constantly shows that the American public is skeptical of new military engagements, especially after Iraq and Afghanistan. Yet, Congress has been influenced by lobbying from defense contractors and foreign policy think tanks, and often votes in the wrong direction. Why is that so? Because these voices are organized, they make noise, they show up. But most Americans don’t.

When you call your representative, you’re not just expressing an opinion; you’re shifting the balance. You’re reminding Congress that real people are watching. We expect accountability. We demand peace to be the first option, not the last resort.

The Time to Speak Up Is Before the First Bomb Drops

If you’re waiting for the next war to start before you act, you’re already too late. Once Congress authorizes force, once troops are deployed, once bombs start dropping, the political will to stop it disappears.

We must act preemptively. Proactively. Consistently.

Calling your representatives today, before any new military engagement is debated or decided, is how we build a firewall against unnecessary war. It’s how we send a message:

“Not this time. Not again.”

Why Phone Calls Are More Powerful Than You Think

In the Age of Digital Noise, the Phone Still Cuts Through

We live in an age dominated by social platforms, mass emails, and online petitions and requests; it’s much easier to assume that calling your representative is an obsolete way to get in touch, a relic of an analog past.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

In Washington, D.C., where noise is a constant interruption, a phone call from a constituent still carries a heavier impact than a tweet, Facebook comment, or an online petition. Unlike emails that can be auto-responded to or tweets filtered through interns and PR staff, phone calls are supposed to be handled by human attention, that too in real time.

A real person has to pick up the phone. Or listen to your voicemail; this is key: they have to log the subject of your call and report it to senior staff.

Congressional Offices Track Every Single Call

Each member of the U.S. House and Senate employs a staff of aides, usually young and sharp, who are overworked and whose job revolves around answering phones and documenting what constituents are saying.

Such calls are logged into databases with the basic information like:

Where do you belong (your zip code or even district) Issue that you’re facing and want to get it addressed (foreign aid, Ukraine, Taiwan, defense spending, etc.) Your status (supporting party/opposing/neutral) Any standout language or quotes

Such tracking isn’t just an option; it’s embedded into the daily workflow of legislative offices. Why is that so? When legislation is introduced or a conversational vote is approaching, one of the first responses from a representative or senator is:

“How are constituents calling in on this?”

That's your chance to speak, because remember, every single call counts, especially when multiple calls are reported on the same issue within a short period.

One Call = Hundreds Who Didn’t

One of the oldest rules in politics that is still holds truetoday: for every person who picks up the phone, there are 100 others who feel the same but stay silent.

Congressional staffers are well aware of this; they understand that if you take a few minutes of your day to call, especially without being paid to do so, you are demonstrating a concern about a significant issue within the district.

So even if you are nervous, stutter, or think that you are just one voice, believe us, you’re speaking for dozens, maybe hundreds.

That’s why calling amplifies your influence.

Calls Beat Emails and Petitions, Here’s Why

To put this into perspective, let’s compare some common ways that people try to get in touch with Congress:

Method

Effectiveness

Why It Falls Short Compared to Calls

Email

Moderate

Often filtered through software, form-letter replies, and rarely logged with urgency.

Online Petition

Low

Generally ignored unless backed by lobbying groups or viral media pressure.

Social Media Comment

Very Low

Managed by PR teams, not legislative aides. Rarely makes it into policy discussions.

Phone Call

High

Logged in real time by staffers, tallied by issue, escalated when volume increases.

In short, calls are impossible to ignore.

They make the issue real. Tangible. Urgent.

Voicemails Count Too, And They Get Heard

We know that you might be worried about what if the representative’s office doesn’t answer your call, but you don’t need to. If you reach voicemail (which usually happens), simply leave your message. These voicemails are later reviewed, logged, and often transcribed for staff to review.

You don’t have to speak perfectly or sound like a lobbyist. You just have to speak sincerely.

For example:

“Hi, this is Zack from [ZIP code], and I want to make it clear that I strongly oppose the U.S. getting involved in any new wars. I support representatives like Thomas Massie who vote for peace, not endless war. Please pass my message along to the Congressman. Thank you.”

That’s it. You’ve done something more than 99% of Americans never take the time to do.

Real Impact: When a Few Calls Become a Tidal Wave

Even in some of the most influential cases, there are well-documented examples of phone calls that leave a major impact. In 2013, after President Obama considered bombing Syria over chemical weapon allegations, Congress started to prepare to vote on authorizing the use of force. A massive load of phone calls started to pool in the Capitol, the majority of them were against the intervention. Lawmakers, even those inclined to support military action, backed off. The vote never happened, the plan was wrapped up, and that right there was the power of a phone call.

Not a protest. Not a meme. Not a TikTok trend. Phone calls. From ordinary people.

Your Call Isn’t Just A Message, It’s A Downright Signal

When your call rings in the Capitol, you’re not just stating your opinion; you’re signaling political pressure, and congressional offices are in the business of managing and disrupting pressure. So if they listen or not, that depends on how loud the signal gets. A few hundred calls in just a single week about addressing the same issue? That gets discussed at morning staff briefings. Few just above a hundred? That reaches the representative's ears directly. A few thousand? That changes votes. Even if your call doesn’t shift a policy today, it strengthens the culture of accountability, lets your rep know you’re watching, and builds a habit of civic pressure that D.C. desperately needs.

How to Find Your Representatives and Their Phone Numbers

Step One: Know Who Represents You

So before you go and pick up the phone, it’s crucial to know exactly who you’re calling, and that starts by identifying your elected officials. In that case, you have three main key contacts in Congress to contact.

One Representative (U.S. House of Representatives) Two Senators (U.S. Senate)

These are the people who are elected to represent you, your community, your tax dollars, your voice in Washington, D.C. And not only that, they are also equally accountable and responsible to you, not to foreign governments, defense contractors, or corporate lobbyists.

So let’s find out exactly who they are.

Find Your U.S. Representative (House)

Now, for the most important part, visit House.gov and find your representative. Once you are done searching, you will see a prompt to enter your ZIP code. Some of the ZIP codes will ask you for your complete address to match your exact congressional district.

Once submitted, you will be provided with the following:

Your Representative’s name Their official website Their Washington, D.C. phone number Their local district office number(s)

Key tip to remember: You can call either the D.C. office or your local office. Both are staffed with aides who log your message.

Find Your U.S. Senators

To find your senators, first visit the United States’ official Senate website. Once you access it, this directory will let you:

Search by state Click on your senator’s official website Access their phone numbers (both D.C. and in-state offices)

Do note that every state has two senators; you would want to call them both, even if they’re from different parties. Pressure matters and plays well on all sides when it comes to preventing wars.

Create a Quick Contact Sheet

To simplify it even more and make this reusable in the future, note down or take a screenshot of the following format.

Official

Name

D.C. Phone Number

Local Office Number

Rep.

[Your Rep]

(202) XXX-XXXX

(XXX) XXX-XXXX

Senator 1

[Your Senator]

(202) XXX-XXXX

(XXX) XXX-XXXX

Senator 2

[Your Senator]

(202) XXX-XXXX

(XXX) XXX-XXXX

Even to make it easier for you, you can store this in your phone contacts under specific names, such as:

“Rep: Call for No New Wars” “Senator 1: Peace Campaign” “Senator 2: Stop Foreign Wars”

By doing so, you don’t have to look it up every single time you make a call, making it easy to take action.

Which Number Should You Call, D.C. or Local?

D.C. offices are usually located in the U.S. Capitol and are mostly closed, limited to the legislative staff who handle national and foreign policy; these staffers are the ones who compile call logs that contact the representative directly or indirectly.

District offices are based in your local state and deal with constituent services, but they still log and manage calls that are about national policy and forward summaries to D.C.

The best way to approach them:

Try both if you don’t get through on the first. Leave a voicemail if no one answers, and it still gets counted.

If You’re Calling Outside of Business Hours

It's no problem to contact them outside of business hours; in fact, it often works. Most congressional offices have automated answering machines that let you leave a message, whether it’s day or night. These messages are collected, categorized, and then shared during staff briefings.

Leave a message with your name, city, and a 15–30 second message about why you oppose new wars (scripts coming in the next section).

Don't Let the Website Overwhelm You

At times, you might find yourself stuck and frustrated; some official pages can be clunky, slow, or way too formal, and that’s completely okay. You aren’t there for an internship or to read their press releases. You simply want phone numbers, and possibly a local office if you prefer to speak with someone nearby. For that, you first need to gather your thoughts, take a deep breath, and then take control.

Bonus Tip: Save the Capitol Switchboard

Sometimes, when the official website is out of service or you’re in a rush, this is the place where the U.S Capitol Switchboard plays a pivotal role. Ring the Capitol Switchboard Number, which is: (202) 224-3121, and say: “Hello, I would like to speak to the Senator’s office.” Without any cross-questioning, they’ll transfer you to the hotline.

This is highly optimal for any members of Congress, and the operator will help you with the names if you forget.

There’s Also an App for That

If you are tech-savvy and prefer going all digital, there are certain apps, such as 5 Calls, Countable, or Resistbot, that can help you easily automate the process. But nothing can be a replacement for a direct voice on the line. So if you use apps, you must know the influence that comes from the actual call, and with that said, you don't know exactly who to call and how to find them, it’s time to tackle the most important task of all: “What do I say when I’m on the line?”

What to Say, Scripts, Talking Points, and How to Be Heard

The First Rule: You Don’t Have to Be Perfect, Just Present

Let’s face the truth: most Americans never call their representative simply because they’re shy, nervous, and anxious, as they fear saying the wrong thing. The fact is, you don’t have to be an expert, you don’t need fancy words, you are not there for a debate or speech competition. Just be yourself and say what you believe, clearly and respectfully.

Congressional officers aren’t there looking for policy papers straight out of constituents; they’re there looking for some signals, and the clearest signal of all is their confidence, appreciation, and a sincere message from a voter who truly cares.

So let’s make this easy.

Basic Call Structure

So, if someone answers or leaves a voicemail option on, your call should be brief, specific, concise, and focused. First, introduce yourself, provide your name and ZIP code to verify you are a constituent. Next, clearly state the purpose of your call—be bold and direct, and express that you are calling to urge your representative to oppose any new wars or military interventions. Then, make it personal if you can; if you are a veteran, parent, or genuinely concerned about where your tax dollars go, say so. Don’t hesitate at this point. Finally, conclude the call with a clear message: ask them to support bills that promote peace and oppose resolutions that quickly escalate foreign conflicts. End by thanking them, as kindness matters. They took a few minutes to hear your side despite their busy day. Your goal is persuasion and connection, not confrontation.

Script #1: General “No New Wars” Message

“Hi, my name is Elsa, and I’m a constituent from [City, ZIP Code].

I’m calling to urge [Representative/Senator Name] to oppose any new wars or military action, especially without congressional debate and constitutional authorization.

I support a strong national defense, but I don’t support endless intervention or reckless escalation. We need diplomacy, not another conflict.

Please make sure my message is passed on to the Congressman.

Thank you.”

Script #2: For Voicemail

“Hi, my name is John Doe, and I live in [City, ZIP Code].

I’m calling because I strongly oppose any new U.S. military interventions. I want [Representative/Senator Name] to vote against any new wars and to support efforts that keep us out of unnecessary conflicts.

The American people are tired of endless war, and we’re watching how our representatives vote. Please do the right thing and push for peace.

Thank you.”

Script #3: Massie-Inspired Message

Now this one’s perfect for fans of Thomas Massie and constitutional conservatives.

“Hello, this is Michael Perry, a constituent from [ZIP Code].

I’m calling to say that I fully support Thomas Massie’s position of No New Wars. I want my representative to follow that same principle.

War should only be authorized by Congress, not presidents, not NATO, not unelected bureaucrats. The Founders made that clear.

I urge you to vote against any further military funding, troop deployment, or intervention abroad that has not been constitutionally authorized and thoroughly debated.

Thank you for taking my call.”

Script #4: For Veterans or Military Families

If you or someone you love has served, your voice carries extra moral authority. Use it.

“Hi, my name is Berney Shephard, and I live in [ZIP Code]. I’m a [veteran/military spouse/military parent], and I want [Representative/Senator] to oppose any new wars or foreign conflicts.

I’ve seen what these endless wars do to our soldiers, our families, and our country. We should be defending our homeland, not acting as the world’s police.

Please vote against any new authorization of force or military action abroad. America needs peace and constitutional leadership.

Thank you.”

Talking Points to Mix and Match

If you prefer to speak directly from the heart rather than going for a script, you can weave in key points such as:

Remind them that the Constitution authorizes Congress, not the president, to declare war, and that this power should be respected. Highlight that we have spent trillions on overseas wars with little to show for it except chaos and debt. Express support for representatives such as Thomas Massie, who keeps peace over profit, and states clearly that the American people don’t want to fight wars that have nothing to do with defending our soil. Urge them to debate any proposed conflict openly on the floor of Congress, not slip it through backdoor funding packages. And finally, be firm in your belief that our troops should never be sent into harm’s way unless we are directly attacked.

If You're Nervous, Read This

You’re not alone. Most people are nervous the first time they call Congress. But here’s the good news:

You’re not debating anyone. You won’t be put on the spot. Most calls are answered by a young staffer who will thank you, log your comment, and move on. They’re not judging your grammar or eloquence; they’re counting your message.

And even if you mess up? It still counts.

Courage is calling even when you’re nervous.

What If They Argue or Ask Questions?

Now this is very rare and occurs once in a blue moon, but if a staffer asks your opinion, be honest, not argumentative, such as:

“That’s a good question. I just know I don’t want another Iraq or Afghanistan situation. We’ve had enough of those.”

Or:

“I may not know every policy detail, but I trust representatives like Thomas Massie who oppose sending our troops into unnecessary wars.”

Call With a Friend

Don’t want to do it alone? Find someone in your family or community to call with. Calling together makes it easier and adds numbers to the tally.

You can even make a night of it:

“Pizza and Peace Night.” Three friends. Three calls each. Nine messages for liberty. One evening well spent.

Final Tip: Keep It Up

Calling once is great. Calling every time a vote is near is better. You can:

Set reminders for upcoming votes Follow alerts from liberty-minded groups Bookmark your reps’ numbers Call monthly, not just in moments of crisis

Consistency shows that you’re paying attention,

That makes all the difference.

How to Rally Others and Build Local Pressure

One Call Is Powerful, But A Wave of Calls Can’t Be Ignored

Right now, you know how effective a single phone call can be, but what if twenty people from your district call about the same issue? What if the toll rises above fifty? A hundred? All of a sudden, it’s not just a voice, it’s a movement, and in Congress, numbers talk.

That’s why the next setup in the “No New Wars” campaign is simple and hassle-free: Multiply yourself. Even if you aren’t an organizer or an activist by nature, there are other easy ways to encourage others to make their own calls with the help of friends, family, coworkers, neighbors, or even to strangers online who share your value.

And the following strategies can eventually help you amplify your voice by building up severe pressure in your community and beyond.

Start With Your Circle

You don’t need a big platform to make a difference. Start small.

Discuss with your friends and family why this matters. Use headlines, budgets, or veteran stories to make it real. Share the phone numbers of your representatives. Make it easy for others to act by giving them everything they need. Send a group message or post saying:

“I just called my rep and asked them to vote against any new wars. Took 2 minutes. Here’s how you can too…”

Challenge others: “Can you take 120 seconds for peace today?”

Don’t just play the game of bluff; don’t assume people aren’t interested. Sometimes, they don’t know how to initiate. You can be the spark that ignites that conversation and starts that fire.

Create a Quick-Start Guide (Copy + Paste Friendly)

If you are looking to take this a step further, make sure to create a short copy-paste template or a quick start guide that can be used by anyone, for example:

3-Minute Action to Support Peace Find your representative on the government’s official representative website. Call them and say: Hi, I’m Maria speaking from [ZIP]. I urge you to vote against any new wars, support peace, spread love, not hate.” Call your Senator next up and let Congress get flooded with calls for peace.

Leverage Online Communities

You don’t need to be a political influencer to start a digital ripple.

Share your story on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram. Use hashtags like #NoNewWars, #MassieWasRight, #BringTheTroopsHome, or #CallCongress. Post screenshots showing that you called, and challenge others to do the same. Share your reason: “I called my rep because I don’t want to see another generation of Americans die in someone else’s war.”

Organize a Mini Call-In Event

For this one, you don’t need a permit or a protest, justsome time and place.

Invite friends to your home, a library, or a coffee shop. Spend 30 minutes looking up your reps and making calls together. Print scripts or read them aloud. Bring snacks. Make it social.

A group of 10 making calls in one evening can overload an office’s phone line and prompt staffers to take notice.

Engage Locally

Local pressure hits harder than national outrage.

If your representative is holding a town hall, show up and ask them about war powers or recent military funding. Call into local radio shows and mention your opposition to intervention. Write a letter to the editor of your local newspaper, especially in smaller markets, where these letters often get published and read.

Example letter:

“As a constituent of Rep. Smith Carine, I’m highly concerned about the growing power of military intervention abroad. For that, we need leaders like Thomas Massie who prioritize peace, constitutional authority, and national interest over endless war. I urge my fellow citizens to contact their representatives and demand a vote before any new conflict begins.”

Local action reminds elected officials that you’re not just a voice in the void, you’re a voter in their district.

Give Others the Words

Most people want to do the right thing. But they just don’t know what to say, so hand it to them and share the scripts from this article. Help someone practice if they are feeling nervous, offer a call together - in that, courage doubles in groups. Remind them that staffers don’t argue; they lodge your complaint and listen attentively.

If every reader of this article convinces two other people to make a call, that instantly triples the impact. Now imagine if those two people each convince two more. That’s how movements are born.

Keep It Going

The strength of grassroots action isn’t just in its volume; it’s in its consistency.

Set a reminder once a month to call your reps. Track votes and remind your circle when action is needed. Stay informed through trusted non-interventionist sources. Keep building a culture of peace-focused accountability.

And don’t forget to thank your representatives if they do the right thing, reward good behavior, not just punish bad votes.

A Culture of Calling Is a Culture of Control

Every call you make chips away at the belief that D.C. doesn’t care what we think. Every friend you inspire to call restores the balance between the governed and the government. And every moment you spend organizing others to speak for peace brings us closer to a saner, more constitutional foreign policy.

You don’t need to be a celebrity, a senator, or a soldier to make an impact.

You just need a phone and the will to use it.

Peace Begins With Your Voice

Wars aren’t only fought on distant battlefields. They are authorized behind closed doors, often without our approval. We can no longer respond silently. Calling your representatives isn't just a form of protest; it's an act of citizenship. You don’t need a title or a platform, just a phone and the willingness to use it. When you call, you remind those in Washington who they serve. So, make the call. Stand for peace. Let “No New Wars” begin with you.

