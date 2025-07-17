Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie Underwood's avatar
Laurie Underwood
10h

I believe it is incorrect to say that Congress works for us. It should work for us. From where I sit, with few exceptions, the members of Congress work for themselves. While being questioned about a Congressional stock trade ban, Dan Crenshaw blurted that he had the right "to better himself." That nicely sums it up. Congress has also essentially turned its role over to the juducial and executive branches. With few exceptons, it avoids having to make hard or principled decisions that might affect a member's re-election prospects. So no, Congress does not work for us. It works for the donor class.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Classy Thomas Massie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture