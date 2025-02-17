Over the past four years, our right to bear arms came under vicious and ongoing attacks from the Biden administration.

Through executive order and Congress, Biden repeatedly tried to stifle the Second Amendment and criminalize Americans for wanting to protect ourselves, our families, and our property.

Thankfully, those days are over and the United States is back to having the strongest, most pro-Second Amendment leader in President Trump.

Trump has consistently backed the right to bear arms…not just by word, but also by deed.

As such, one of his latest executive orders pertaining to gun rights received high praise from none other than the Gun Owners of America.

This Has Been a Long Time Coming

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order that not only rolls back all of Biden’s anti-Second Amendment decrees, but also contains the anti-gun Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Gone are the days when law-abiding firearms owners are demonized by default while vicious criminals run amuck without consequence.

Gun Owners of America, one of the strongest pro-gun rights groups in the nation, is pleased with Trump’s executive order. They issued a recent statement hailing the president for protecting the right to bear arms, while righting the wrongs of the past.

Furthermore, Gun Owners of America touched upon the many ways in which ATF has been weaponized against lawful citizens exercising their Second Amendment rights.

To this end, the ATF will no longer be able to do whatever it pleases without oversight.

Just like the millions of Americans who proudly elected President Trump, Gun Owners of America remains confident that the next four years will see Second Amendment rights strengthened and expanded.

Gun Hating Radicals Overplayed Their Hand

For years, the left wing has worked day and night to systematically dismantle the Second Amendment.