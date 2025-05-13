For far too long, Democrats have been holding America hostage with their gun control agenda. Time and time again, the left pushes the narrative that guns are the problem, inherently making the country less safe.

Yet, this narrative has been repeatedly debunked.

We’ve repeatedly seen good people with firearms save lives, rather than take them. In fact, there are many cases involving an active mass shooting where a good person armed with a firearm directly took out the bad person with a gun.

Democrats don’t want to talk about this, though. It doesn’t mesh well with their narrative. They’re committed to the narrative that gun free zones save lives, but in actuality, they force people to be sitting ducks.

As Rep. Thomas Massie recently pointed out on X, the recent mass shooting at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus is a prime example of why gun free zones don’t work.

We Can’t Keep Playing Games With Innocent Lives

In the aftermath of the Florida State University shooting in April, we’re all seeing why gun free zones don’t work.

To this day, the university has policies in place that ban the concealed carry of pistols, even in cases where individuals have permits. Amid news of the active shooting, a shelter in place order went into effect, but that’s not good enough.

Had Florida State University not banned the concealed carry of pistols, someone on campus could have taken out the shooter. Instead, the shooter knew they were hunting in an environment where virtually no one was armed.

Rep. Massie spoke out about this on X. As he rightfully noted, these gun free zones are making lawful Americans less safe and more vulnerable.

Gun free zones might as well be advertising grounds, letting mass shooters know they’re free to come and take the maximum number of lives. The only way this changes is by doing away with environments that force Americans to be sitting ducks for psychopaths.

There’s a Reason Why Mass Shooters Don’t Target Airports and Gun Stores