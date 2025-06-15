While even Trump has been picking fights with Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie lately, Elon and Grok seem to have this libertarian’s back. And whether you’re MAGA or liberal, he’s one of the few true patriots left in the country, at least representing the people of America in a political theater rife with grifters, liars, and cheats.

Massie is known for standing his ground and voting on principle. He has refused big PAC money like that of AIPAC. This huge Israeli-led political juggernaut funds and defunds campaigns to install almost every Congress critter and Senator alike. Massie’s also not on the take from Big Pharma, or other conflicting interests that impair the will of the people.

He’s also been a staunch supporter of government transparency. He’s called out our government’s reckless spending, which leaves U.S. taxpayers in the lurch for decades, while sending billions to overseas proxy wars, orchestrated by the dying Rockefeller/United Nations and BlackRock stronghold that’s been poisoning America for their benefit. These puppets fund the CIA and even invested billions in the Chinese military. These institutions and the people who lead them profit off the Ukraine war, are in the habit of buying U.S. Senators to do their bidding, and guess who is the one man in politics who consistently calls them ALL out? It’s Thomas Massie.

Before DOGE even began to reveal the extravagant waste and fraud committed by almost every branch of our government, Thomas Massie designed debt badges that he wore in Congress, so people would have to look at what they were costing American taxpayers every time they were in session. Do you think the people who were stealing through elaborate money-laundering schemes via fake social security numbers and untracked payments at the US Treasury were even slightly miffed about this outrageous spending? It’s unlikely, since most people in government were installed via back-room deals, NGO money from USAID funnelled to terrorist groups, and secret payouts that we’ll never be privy to.

It’s no wonder both Elon and Massie were speaking out about the excessive spending in the One Big Beautiful Bill.

As another truth-teller, the Data Republican has revealed, just 7,000 politically connected NGOs are hoarding 90% of all taxpayer money meant for nonprofits. No wonder Massie is such a target of the Deep State.

GROK and Elon Get Massie

While GROK doesn’t get everything right, the AI program certainly seems to get Massie. In cutting comments that were left as a response to one poster’s snarky attack on Massie, it rightly retorted that Massie is one of the few people who understands exactly how our government works. He understands that it is corrupt to its very core.





Elon is parroting Massie’s concerns about extravagant government spending, even though it’s coming straight from Trump this time. Whereas, most of DOGE’s finger-pointing has been against Democrat party-led spending and fraud thus far. With all the work the DOGE team did, even Republicans have yet to ratify the cuts to make them enduring, and they’re also trying to push another $2.5 trillion of debt on US taxpayers with the One Big Beautiful Bill.

What’s the Real Reason Behind Spending, if Not More Debt Slavery?

The big question is this: Elon supporting Massie against Trump, when Trump has essentially told Massie to sit down and shut up before – is it all part of the show? Is there a financial whirlwind ahead that we’re not aware is coming? Is this part of a larger scheme to crash the dying US dollar and shift to a different economic model?

As many have pointed out, the value of the US dollar with our unrelenting debt is crashing. In 1913, the value of the US dollar would be equivalent to about $32.40 today. In 2015, just ten years ago, one dollar would equal about $1.35. We’re over $37 trillion in debt, and the value of the dollar keeps falling. Is Trump, or are others, trying to deliver the last death blow to the current financial system to bring in something new? If not, this debt is simply out of control. More debt slavery, anyone?