America has become the port of first resort during the world’s storms

Bodies are piling across the world. Dysfunction is now the global norm.

Between war in Ukraine, oppressive government in China, and the borderline prison colonies of the Middle East, the crises and human rights abuses never end.

America always seems to bear the burden of those seeking shelter and peace.

What the talking heads in legacy media refuse to acknowledge is that there are safe havens outside of America.

Thomas Massie and Donald Trump are Targeting America’s “Sanctuaries”

There are no guarantees in life. No one is owed a port during the inevitable storms.

Few politicians aside from Donald Trump are publicly questioning why America has become the world’s primary people port.

Thomas Massie is one of those profiles in courage. Massie recently took to X to question why the federal government is continuing to finance safe haven sanctuary cities.

“The bigger scandal here is Congress funded sanctuary cities with the CR in March. I was the only Republican in the House who refused to vote for that CR. I said repeatedly that it was counter to the President’s agenda and that judges would refer to it in their rulings.” - Massie

What sense does it make to use our tax dollars as freebies to those seeking asylum, shelter, and a better quality of life?

Shouldn’t those patriots fight for freedom in their home nations?

America is at full capacity. Our housing crisis is nearing the two-decade mark.

If we aren’t careful, we’ll end up with a surplus of unskilled immigrants and a 40-year housing deficit. Such is the reality of life in Canada.

Congress is Flooding America With Impoverished People

Congress essentially cut a blank check to sanctuary cities, funding accommodations for uneducated and unskilled illegal aliens. An influx of new people wouldn’t be detrimental to the collective of the USA if those newbies were skilled and spoke fluent English.

The funding was providing through a Continuing Resolution passed this past March.

Massie was the lone House Republican who stood firm in opposition. The Kentucky Representative pounded the table in favor of the American taxpayer.

“President Trump received a resounding mandate to put Americans and America First, and the administration will continue to prioritize the wellbeing of our citizens above all else.” - White House spokesman Kush Desai

While Massie insisted the resolution conflicted with Trump’s agenda, other Republicans were silent.

Massie’s attempt to protect America from an invasion of random people from third-world nations appears to have been in vain.

America’s Judges are Colluding Against Trump

Donald Trump will go down as the most targeted man in America’s history. Aside from surviving two assassination attempts, Trump has deftly dodged the judiciary.

At a time when the nation needs patriotism the most, our top judges sided with the unpatriotic left. A federal judge recently barred the current administration from yanking federal funding from sites it considers sanctuary cities.

According to the judge, Trump’s policy of pulling those taxpayer dollars away from the safe havens is unconstitutional.

The judge, William H. Orrick, is adamant that the presidential executive order is in violation of the separation of powers in the Constitution. The judge also insists the order is in violation of the spending clause.

What Orrick is conveniently overlooking is that the mayors of sanctuary cities are illegally harboring undocumented immigrants. For that, those unpatriotic mayors should be arrested and jailed.

Massie and Trump are Protecting America

Though Massie and Trump don’t always see eye-to-eye, they are two of the few politicians putting taxpayers first.

Trump handpicked Pam Bondi for days like February 5 when she issued a memo favoring restrictions on Justice Department grants.

Bondi, Massie, and Trump agree: public safety initiatives designed to accommodate illegal aliens should be immediately defunded.

In total, the planned defunding of sanctuaries would amount to 15 cities.

Americans Ask: “Now What?”

We are at a crossroads.

Judge Orrick’s order and preliminary injunction are a setback for the Trump administration.

According to Orrick, Congress has the last say on how America’s “purse” is spent.

There is a possibility that America’s judges have become corrupt. If so, those judges will be arrested.

If a judge orders the arrest of Trump in yet another exercise of lawfare, Americans shouldn’t panic. Though unprecedented, a sitting president is permitted to govern from a jail cell.

Trump and Massie are renegades in every sense of the word. The pair will continue to push boundaries and stress test our legal system.

The Sanctuary City Drama is Just Getting Started

Stay tuned.

Massie, Trump, and Bondi will continue to push the envelope, engaging in legal battle. The three patriots are fighting for what’s right.

Judges have a decision to make: should tax paying Americans or illegal aliens be prioritized? Let’s hope Massie and Trump ultimately convince those justices to make the right decision.