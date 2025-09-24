Given everything that’s happening in the world, it’s never been more important to have strong conservative patriots fighting for us. America is at a crossroads. As we speak, the corrupt establishment continues waging an all out war against we the people.

Look no further than their efforts to stop President Trump’s enforcement of national immigration laws. Since January 2025, Democrats have brought numerous lawsuits against the Trump administration, all with the goal of keeping illegal aliens in the United States.

Then, there are RINOs who pretend to be Republicans, yet stab the conservative movement in the back when it counts most. Look no further than House Speaker Mike Johnson. He infamously shut down a vote on a federal privacy bill after previously telling Republicans that he was behind the legislation.

As all this occurs, the powers that be are very much interested in maintaining the status quo. Even more so, they want to remove true conservative patriots whom they recognize as threats.

One of these patriots is none other than GOP Rep. Thomas Massie. He’s never once wavered in standing up for conservative values and the rights of the people.

With the 2026 midterms coming up, the deep state is desperate to get him out of office. As next November gets closer, the efforts to force Massie out of office keep ramping up.

Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Scenes

Over a four week period spanning from August 2025 through September 2025, globalists are spending top dollar to send Massie packing.

On the digital ad campaign front, over $89,000 has been invested in smearing Massie’s character and record. Across cable news, the deep state is rushing over $137,000 to con the electorate into voting against Massie. Next, their satellite campaign committed over $27,000 to ensure the GOP representative no longer represents Kentucky’s 4th district.

For context, Massie has been in office since 2012. He’s got a long record of fighting - and winning against - the globalist backed establishment.