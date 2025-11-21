Ghislaine Maxwell Gave ONE HUNDRED Names

Get 30% off for 1 year

Through many trials and tribulations Massie finally overcame the Deep state. This is a huge win for Liberty, but especially for the women who suffered due to Epstein and Maxwell's indecent behavior.

The Epstein saga has taken quite the turn in recent days. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former flame, and partner in sex crimes, is starting to talk.

The sex trafficker recently underwent two days of in-depth interrogation by Todd Blanche, a DOJ Deputy Attorney General. It has been reported that she was provided with limited immunity during the discussions.

Maxwell dished the dirt on Epstein, giving the Department of Justice 100 names.

The individuals identified during the interview have ties to Epstein. Some visited the pedophile’s island.

Maxwell Finally Comes Clean

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Maxwell’s discussions with the DOJ is that she did not invoke privileges.

DOJ representatives posed inquiries, and Maxwell answered. According to Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, she gave detailed answers to all questions.

Though there is the potential for President Trump to pardon Maxwell, such an outcome is unlikely. It appears the sex trafficker is singing in an attempt to have her 20-year sentence cut short.

“Ghislaine answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half, she answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability.” - Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus

Markus also went out of his way to highlight that his client did not seek anything in return. The attorney pointed out that Maxwell could have requested a pardon.

But will she receive one?

