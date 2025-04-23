Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

Thanks to the Twitter Files, we know that the Biden administration pressured social media companies to censor Americans. The Biden White House also proposed the creation of a ‘Disinformation Governance Board,’ a new federal agency that would police and potentially regulate citizens’ speech.

There’s more (Biden weaponizing the legal system against his opponent, Democrats trying to throw his opponent off state ballots), but these two examples alone are major affronts to our most basic constitutional civil liberties, with free speech topping that list.

Thanks to Tulsi Gabbard, we now know that the Biden administration intended to go even further.

Last Wednesday, Gabbard announced the declassification of Biden’s ‘Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism.’

You didn’t hear about this? No surprise, because now, a week later, the establishment media still hasn’t touched it.

Gabbard’s post has received 6.3 million views to date.

What Does It Reveal?

⁩One of the few to cover it, John R. Lott gave a summary of what this new declassified document uncovered.

Lott wrote at Real Clear Politics, “While Americans are very familiar with many Biden era policies, the newly declassified document reveals that the actions were part of a coordinated action from early in the administration across a wide range of government agencies to target ‘domestic terrorists.’ To combat this domestic threat, the Biden administration advocated censorship, closing people’s accounts at banks or financial institutions (so-called ‘de-banking’), and gun control.”

Lott noted how unprecedented what the Biden administration was planning was.

“Identifying criminal activity through people’s speech already raises serious concerns, but the new document goes even further. It shows that officials aimed to track ‘concerning non-criminal behavior’ – a move with no precedent in the U.S.” he observed.

What did the Biden Admin Consider ‘Concerning Non-Criminal Behavior?’

What is “concerning non-criminal behavior?” Who, exactly, were these “domestic terrorists?”

It looks like it could have been many of the people reading this story right now.

Lott explained, “The Plan starts by casting a wide net in how it identifies ‘concerning’ activities. It instructs authorities to ‘provide resources to state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement that cover relevant iconography, symbology, and phraseology used by many domestic terrorists.”

What were the symbols, icons and phrases that Team Biden wanted the FBI and intelligence agencies to monitor?

“Freedom of expression” was said to be a phrase of concern. Second Amendment talk was another.

In 2022, an FBI whistleblower shared the agency’s ‘Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide’ for identifying ‘Militia Violent Extremists”’

Symbols like “2A,” and the Betsy Ross Flag and Gadsden Flag were all of “concern.”

Traditional Catholics were also a concern.

It shouldn’t have to be said that loving the right to bear arms, America’s historical flags and Jesus Christ are not against the law in the United States.

Hence the phrase “concerning non-criminal behavior.”

Massie took to X to call out Biden's hypocrisy:

Document Shows Just How Far Biden Was Willing to Go

As for the “de-banking,” Lott writes, “The Plan called for expanding Obama’s Operation Chokepoint to include de-banking of ‘financial activity associated with domestic terrorists.’ Given all the emphasis on the supposed threat from the Jan. 6 ‘insurrection,’ this might explain why some lawyers who represented President Trump after the 2020 election lost access to their bank accounts.”

Shutting down dissidents’ bank accounts is what happens in third world dictatorships.

Team Biden was apparently eager to make it a reality in the United States.

The document Gabbard declassified revealed a Democratic president eager to enact some of the most authoritarian measures imaginable.

Or as Lott surmised, “The declassified Plan raises serious civil liberties concerns. It obliterates the line between legitimate security threats and constitutionally protected speech and behavior and casts a dangerously wide net.”

“The revelations show how far the Biden administration was willing to go to silence opposing political views,” he added.

This document demonstrates just how far Democrats were willing to go to stop Donald Trump and his movement.

Based on it alone, can you imagine what Democrats and their intelligence agencies might be doing now if he had lost?