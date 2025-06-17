America’s two-party system might be nearing its end. As is often said, nothing lasts forever.

Jack Dorsey, the former head of Twitter, is poised to join forces with Elon Musk and possibly even Andrew Yang to disrupt the country’s political scene.

The Liberty First Party Americans Deserve

If Dorsey’s vision comes true, his new political party will draw support from both sides of the aisle. The pro-liberty party would be bankrolled by Musk and Dorsey with support from fringe politicians like Andrew Yang.

As for the face of the party, it would likely be Rand Paul or Thomas Massie. The pair of libertarians might run on the same ticket financed by tech industry stalwarts with a libertarian bent.

Would Dorsey, Elon Musk, and other tech billionaires fund a Massie/Paul presidential run?

Let's get into it.