Screenshot/YouTube

In the debate over how much the United States should not be involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, there have been two primary camps on the American right.

The neoconservative camp, reminiscent of the Bush-Cheney era, which would include Republicans like Lindsey Graham and talk hosts like Mark Levin, who believe the U.S. should always support Israel no matter what it does or how much it costs.

In the other camp, representing the ‘America First’ ideas that Trump campaigned on, are figures like Sen. Rand Paul, talk hosts Tucker Carlson and Steven Bannon, and Congress members Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

All of them, with Massie and Greene in particular, are constantly criticizing Washington for bending over backward to help other nations, instead of prioritizing the United States.

‘America First’

This was seen in exchanges between the two on X on Thursday. Greene criticized Sen. Graham for his unlimited support for Israel and excusing what she calls a “genocide” in Gaza.

Greene believes America’s priorities, and her own family’s, should come first.

Massie agreed.

The pair also wondered why so many in Congress continue to put Ukraine first instead of their own country.

Massie said that whether or not the U.S. had to accept refugees from Gaza might not be an issue if only his country would stop sending weapons to Israel to continue bombing there.

Greene has been one of the most MAGA members in Congress, and praised President Trump’s summit Friday with Russian president Vladimir Putin, hoping for peace.

While Trump has had his frustrations with both Greene and Massie, what the two elected leaders are doing when it comes to foreign policy is holding the president’s feet to the MAGA fire - voters elected Trump PRECISELY because he promised to end endless wars and to put the interests of the United States before that of other countries.

Is that what the U.S. is doing right now with Trump’s meeting with Putin? Perhaps. Americans should pray for peace and hope for the best. Rep. Greene certainly is.

Are we really putting America first right now in regards to continued U.S. support for in Israel in its war with Palestine? Some might say neocons like Graham and Levin are fully in favor of putting Israel first at all times and at all costs, and America second, third, or lower.

Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene have consistently put America first, no matter who is president and which countries are involved. Sometimes they are cheered. Sometimes they are jeered.

But THAT principle for both never wavers. That’s rare in Washington.