Rep. Thomas Massie takes a lot of crap for having common sense. Massie has voted "no" so many times on legislation that makes little or no sense that Politico named him "Mr. No."

Politicians on both sides of the aisle propose much of their legislation for political rather than realist purposes. Massie calls them out, and they call him names.

You can’t make something that makes no sense make sense, though politicians–particularly the Left–continue to try.

The Left politicizes everything from sports–think men boxing women–to science to sow fear and confusion and consolidate power.

A prime example in the scientific arena: The Climate Hoax.

Massie the Magnificent

In 2019, Massie and climate change fear-monger John Kerry had a heated exchange in a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing about climate change.

Former Secretary of State Kerry’s hubris was on full display. In a battle between hubris and common sense, Kerry’s only hope was to be smug and project an air of superiority.

Dr. Simon Goddek summed up the exchange on X:

“Remember when Rep. Thomas Massie absolutely humiliated climate cultist John Kerry during that House hearing—so badly that even his colleagues gave up their time just to let the wreckage continue?!”

It started when Magnificent Massie characterized Kerry’s Ivy League college degree as “pseudo-science.”

“How do you get a Bachelor of Arts in a science?” Massie asked.

“Well, it’s [a] liberal arts education and degree—it’s a bachelor,” Kerry replied.

“OK, so it’s not really science,” Massie returned. “So, I think it’s somewhat appropriate that somebody with a pseudoscience degree is here pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee today.”

Kerry was aghast that anyone dared question his precious Ivy League credentials. “Are you serious? I mean, this is really … happening here?”

“You know what?” Massie continued. “It is serious. You’re calling the president’s cabinet a kangaroo court, is that serious?”

“I’m not calling his cabinet a kangaroo court,” Kerry returned. “I’m calling this committee he’s putting together a kangaroo committee.”

“Are you saying he doesn’t have educated adults there now?”

“I don’t know who it has yet,” Kerry said, “because it’s secret.”

How would Kerry know it was a “kangaroo committee” if he didn’t know who was on it? Basic logic doesn't appear to be his strong suit. Why would anyone trust him concerning climate change?

Massie went on to question Kerry’s knowledge of Earth’s carbon dioxide levels.

“Are you aware that since mammals have walked the planet, the average [atmospheric carbon dioxide] has been over 1,000 parts per million?” Massie asked.

“Yeah, but we weren’t walking the planet,” Kerry said. “We now know that definitively, at no point during at least the past 800,000 years, has atmospheric CO2 been as high as it is today.”

If you’re going to toss around numbers, it’s a good idea to make sure they're in context.

Massie shot back, “The reason you chose 800,000 years ago is because for 200 million years before that, it was greater than it is today.”

“Yeah, but there weren’t human beings,” replied Kerry. “It was a different world, folks. We didn’t have 7 billion people living here.”

Kerry had shown his hand. As far as the Left is concerned, humans are evil and will destroy the Earth. They need to be told what to do by all-knowing overlords.

Never mind Kerry flying around on private jets that pump out carbon dioxide like nobody’s business.

The two men went back and forth on carbon dioxide levels on the planet today versus millions of years ago before Massie let the hammer drop.

“So—how’d it get to 2,000 parts per million if we humans weren’t here?” Masse asked. “Did geology stop when we got on the planet?”

Kerry sat dumbfounded…for a moment.

Kerry Is A Proven Liar

In 2022, flight tracking data obtained by Fox News Digital, “a Gulfstream GIV-SP jet owned by Kerry's family made a total of 48 trips that lasted more than 60 hours and emitted an estimated 715,886 pounds, or 325 metric tons, of carbon over the course of the Biden administration's first 18 months.”

In true form, Kerry tried to bend reality to his will by lying.

Kerry said his supposed use of a private jet was "one of the most outrageously persistent lies that I hear." He claimed he didn't own a jet and has never "personally" owned a jet.

GOP Rep. Cory Mills told Fox, "Bottom line is that the climate czar is showing a climate hypocrisy when he and his family left a 325 metric ton carbon footprint from their private jet.”

Mills wasn’t finished, "Meanwhile, Kerry expects the average American to be carbon-neutral and to buy things like unreliable EVs they can’t afford."

"Once again, it’s the Democrats' standard of hypocrisy to tell Americans how to live their lives while they do the opposite," Mills concluded.

Back To Massie The Magnificent

“Mr. Chairman, this is just not a serious conversation,” Kerry finally said in the hopes of dodging more of Massie’s questions.

“Your testimony is not serious,” Massie shot back.

Massie was right. He usually is.

John Kerry and his climate change goons couldn't care less about science. They pick and choose the evidence and numbers to suit their position. What they want is control–over you.

In the hands of the Left, the adage "lies, damn lies, and statistics" becomes a truism.

Leftists on either side of the political aisle want to be gods.

Calling Massie “Mr. No” is a compliment. He says no to nonsense. Lord knows there’s a lot of nonsense going around Capitol Hill.

“Keep Sassy with Massie.” That’s good advice.