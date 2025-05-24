Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janine Kreikemeier's avatar
Janine Kreikemeier
12h

The truth is that plant life requires a minimum of 0.02% CO2 to simply survive, not thrive. Currently, our CO2 is at 0.04% and the science proves that the higher the CO2, the better plants do which is why greenhouses pump CO2 into them. Plants convert CO2 into O2 which we and animals require.

Climatologists have been guessing wrong for 6 decades and they have not gotten anything right yet. This is why they finally decided rather than to declare an iceage is coming or global warming, to all it climate change so any anomaly or weather event can be used to their advantage and provoke fear.

Climate change is a hoax and most of our bad weather events can be tracked back to DARPA with their cloud seeding and chemtrails or HAARP with their crap. The fires in Hawaii where everything burn so hot except anything blue which was completely untouched despite everything around it burning to ash and metals melted that would never happen in a natural fire event. I believe the fires in California were also caused by bad characters so once again they could do a land grab.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa S's avatar
Lisa S
12h

Professing to be wise they became fools. -Romans 1:22

Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen Romans 1:25

Their fame is written by God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Classy Thomas Massie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture