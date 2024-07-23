If you refused to roll up your sleeve to take the Covid vaccine, you are in good company! Some of those employed by the FDA also refused the jab. A number of those employed at Pfizer and other Big Pharma companies also refused the jab. However, you’d never know it as the mainstream media has a pro-pharma and pro-government agenda.

The FDA’s Brass Wasn’t Unanimously on Board With the Clot Shot

Those who paid close attention to the news cycle during the pandemic remember some members of the FDA advisory panel were against the jab. To be more specific, some FDA advisory panel members voted against the use of the jab in the context of EUA. EUA is short for emergency use authorization.

In particular, Dr. Archana Chatterjee, the Chicago Medical School Dean and FDA committee member, was outspoken about the shot. Chatterjee voted against the use of Pfizer’s Covid jab under the EUA.

According to Chatterjee, the existing evidence on the jab at the time of the vote did not support the need for booster shots. Though Chatterjee did not reveal if she took the initial Covid shot or a booster, she was clearly a healthy skeptic.

FDA Leaders are Legitimate Profiles in Courage

Some of the nation’s top scientists wrote editorials highlighting how evidence failed to show the need for booster shots. Two of those who editorialized against the jab were senior FDA vax experts. The experts in question, Dr. Marion Gruber and Dr. Philip Krause, stepped down from their FDA posts after rebelling.

The two doctors did not reveal any details about their decision to step down from their posts. However, they revealed their analyses of randomized trials including observational studies of the jabs yielded alarming results.

The doctors insisted the jab efficacy was stronger against significant disease as opposed to infections. The jabs became significantly less effective against symptomatic disease as time progressed.

Both doctors essentially agreed that the majority of the jab efficacy was limited to those who had not yet been vaxxed. Though the doctors did not divulge their decision to boost or not boost, one might guess they abstained.

Even CNN Reported FDA Frustration With the Covid Vaccine

Several sources reported that CNN employees indicated the FDA brass had become frustrated with vaccine development. Concerns were raised over the CDC and advisory committees interfering with the safety and efficacy of jab development.

Perhaps the FDA’s concern with the safety of the jab stems from the agency’s leadership churn. The agency’s executive posts have been revolving doors with minimal retention throughout the pandemic. The high turnover rate at the executive level undoubtedly played a role in higher-ups’ refusal to receive the experimental Covid-19 injection.

As noted by Chatterjee, the jab was around 90 to 95% effective at helping to prevent Covid-19. However, the data was limited to a couple clinical trials. Moreover, questions loomed about the jab’s safety profile. The potential 5-10% failure rate combined with side effects clearly played a part in swaying FDA employees to remain vax-free.

If Employees of the Federal Government Questioned Big Pharma, We Should Too

Though we’ll never know the exact number of FDA employees who refused to take the jab, it is likely higher than most assume. Some high profile social media users claimed several United States officials stated half the FDA refused the shot.

The widely shared tweets were in response to a question posed to Dr. Anthony Fauci by North Carolina Senator Richard Burr. Burr asked Fauci what percentage of FDA employees had received the jab. Fauci indicated he was unsure but estimated slightly more than half of federal employees rolled up their sleeves.

The key takeaway from the Covid jab drama is that the federal government does not trust Big Pharma. As is often said, watch what people do instead of what they say in order to know the truth. The reality of the situation is that a supposedly safe and effective vaccine turned out to be quite risky.

Moving forward, the taxpaying citizens of the United States should follow in the footsteps of FDA employees. If the federal government rolls out another vaccination push for bird flu or another virus, abstain.

Cite the commonly-referenced bodily autonomy argument, hire a lawyer and remain unvaxxed at all costs. The bottom line is you cannot put a price on your body and your health.