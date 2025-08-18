The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is far from the impartial, squeaky clean agency it often pretends to be.

Very recently, it’s come to light that NIH scientists took a collective of millions of dollars in royalties from underhanded cronies over the past decade. Today, they’re working overtime to keep the sources of this money from being revealed to the public.

At this rate, though, it’s only a matter of time before the truth gets out. GOP Sen. Rand Paul recently introduced the Royalty Transparency Act, a critical piece of legislation that would put an end to bureaucratic games.

Unfortunately, the NIH’s royalties are only the tip of the iceberg. As par for the course in these situations, there’s much more that’s happened than they’ve been accused of.

We should all be paying attention to this. Amid President Trump’s return to the White House, his administration officials are going above and beyond to root out deep state influences. This involves speaking about uncomfortable truths and disclosing information that’s been hidden.

In the case of the NIH, the latest scandal deals with their involvement in bringing COVID to the world… among other things.